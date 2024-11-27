Nz’s Finest Punk 'N’ Rollers, The D4 Announce Aotearoa Summer Tour Feb/march 2025

Image : L-R: Beaver Pooley, Jake Harding, Jimmy Christmas, Dion Lunadon / Alexander Hallag

Louder, wilder, and more combustible than ever, NZ’s finest punk n’ rollers, The D4, will be hitting home shores this coming February / March. They will be celebrating the FIRST EVER VINYL pressing of sophomore album Out Of My Head dropping February 7, 2025 via Warner Music.

The D4 are running hot from a riotous, untamed tour across their spiritual stomping ground of Japan, and are now primed to explode back onto the local stage. With appearances at Kickdown Festival, opening for Shihad on their final tour, a mighty doubleheader with notorious stench rockers Head Like A Hole, and headline shows at favourite haunts.

Rock'n'roll fans will be treated to their notorious and incendiary live performances, replete with a reputation for amplifiers catching on fire and sweat dripping from the ceiling. Expect the powerhouse show to include the classics ‘Rock'n'Roll Motherfucker’, ‘Sake Bomb’, ‘What I Want’, ‘Party’, ‘Come On!’, ‘Get Loose’ and ‘Ladies Man’ amongst a high octane set that will include a slew of NEVER BEFORE HEARD MATERIAL!

This is your chance to see the band LIVE.

The D4 full force, sonic assault!!!

GET UP! GET OUT! GET LOOSE AOTEAROA!!

FEB 7th || MT. MAUNGANUI @TOTARA STREET

FEB 8th ||WHANGAMATA @KICKDOWN FESTIVAL

FEB 21st || WELLINGTON @MEOW w/ HEAD LIKE A HOLE

FEB 22nd || TAUPO @ROSEMARYS

FEB 28th || KAIPARA@ THE ORIGINAL KAIPARA TAVERN

MAR 1st || RAGLAN @HARBOUR VIEW HOTEL

MAR 14th || AUCKLAND @SPARK ARENA w/ SHIHAD

MAR 15th || CHRISTCHURCH @LOONS

Between 1998-2006, The D4 took on the world and their run sheet is impressive. They toured relentlessly playing clubs and festivals in the US, UK, Japan, Europe, Australia and New Zealand - these included, SXSW, Glastonbury, Reading, Leeds, Fuji Rock, Pukkelpop and The Big Day Out. On the strength of their live shows and the reception of the recorded material, The D4 were lauded by stalwarts of the scene past and present and invited to play and tour alongside legacy heroes and contemporary upstarts including: The New York Dolls, Radio Birdman, Bored!, Powdermonkeys, the Dictators, Bo Diddley, the Pretty Things, Iggy and the Stooges, Guitar Wolf, and The Hives.

“One of the greatest Kiwi live bands...” Graham Reid, Elsewhere.

John Peel invited the band to record a Peel Live session that aired on his legendary BBC Radio 1 show and they performed live on late night US TV shows, David Letterman, Jimmy Kimmel, Craig Kilborn and Last Call with Carson Daly.

The D4 was assembled by vocalist/guitarists Dion Lunadon and Jimmy Christmas who put together a collection of songs and built a fierce four-piece combo, featuring founding members English Jake and Rich Mixture. The band was later enhanced by members Vaughan Williams (bass) and Beaver Pooley (drums).

To celebrate the anniversary of Out Of My Head, Warner Music NZ and Rhythmethod will be pressing a very limited run on tasty 180g vinyl, accompanied by BONUS UNRELEASED material from The D4 vaults. Records and merch will be available at all shows while stocks last!

