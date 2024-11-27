Warner Bros. Discovery Announces Strong Local Content Slate And Return Of International Hits For 2025

Wednesday, 27 November – Warner Bros. Discovery ANZ (WBD) has today revealed its 2025 content slate for Three and ThreeNow, with a diverse and entertaining portfolio of free local and international content across television and streaming.

“2025 is going to be a huge year for local content on Three and ThreeNow,” said WBD VP Head of Networks ANZ Juliet Peterson, “When we announced in 2024 that we would no longer be fully funding local content, some people wondered if that meant the end of New Zealand content on our platforms. As this content slate shows, that could not be further from the truth. Through partnerships with other media organisations, funding bodies like New Zealand on Air and Te Māngai Pāho, as well as broader commercial partnerships, we have over 50 superb local shows in production or development.

“In 2025, New Zealanders can look forward to quality homegrown entertainment in the form of dramas, documentaries, and comedy, in addition to a strong international slate.”

2024 LOCAL CONTENT RECAP

2024 was a stellar year for local content on Three and ThreeNow, with highlights including:

Black Coast Vanishings, which broke streaming records with almost a million streams, making it the biggest local to debut on ThreeNow ever. Made with the support of Te Puna Kairangi Premium Fund

Madam captivated audiences, spending eight weeks in the top three most viewed titles on ThreeNow with 865,000 streams, and receiving the Golden Nymph award for Best Creation at the Monte Carlo TV Festival. Made with the support of Te Puna Kairangi Premium Fund

Patrick Gower: On Ice reached almost half a million viewers on Three (AP 5+) and raised important questions about the climate crisis facing Aotearoa. Made with the support of NZ On Air

Live and Let Dai reached over half a million New Zealanders on Three and showcased human resilience at its finest; documenting Dai Henwood’s current and courageous journey with cancer. Made with the support of NZ On Air

Nadia’s Farm returned in 2024 and reached a total of 1.3 million viewers on Three.

“2024 has been a fantastic year for local content on Three and ThreeNow,” says WBD Senior Director, Content ANZ Matt Barthow. “2025 will be no different. Audiences can look forward to bold and compelling storytelling, with a fantastic mix of local event drama, must-watch documentaries and laugh out loud comedy.”

2025 NEW LOCALS

Three and ThreeNow will be home to a stunning collection of brand-new homegrown content in 2025, spanning drama, comedy and factual. With more announcements to come, highlights at time of writing include:

Tangata Pai

Starring Nicola Kawana, Shavaughn Ruakere, Jayden Daniels, Ariana Osborne and Yosun An, this eight-part drama series tells the stories of five people in the last hour of their lives, before a bomb is detonated at a Māori protest. Tangata Pai is the first primetime drama for Three and ThreeNow in which 30% will be in te reo Māori. Produced by Brown Sugar Apple Grunt, made with support of Te Māngai Pāho and NZ On Air.

POLK: The Trial of Philip Polkinghorne (w/t)

Thisthree-part true crime documentary series will follow the Polkinghorne case, from charges being laid through to the concluding verdict. Produced by Blonde Razor, made with support of NZ On Air.

Lomu: The Lost Tapes

This groundbreaking documentary tells the story of the All Black legend in his own words, charting his journey from humble beginnings to the height of a transcendent rugby career. For the first time ever, Lomu’s extraordinary life is recounted through previously unreleased footage that captures the raw and intimate moments from his memorable life. Produced by All3Media-backed 3 Rock Productions.

Vince

Created by and starring well-known radio and TV personality, Jono Pryor, alongside an all-star ensemble case including Anna Jullienne, Vinnie Bennett, Chelsie Preston-Crayford and Blair Strang, Vince is a new comedy that follows the eponymous television presenter who is dumped by his network after an unfortunate mishap. Scheming with his shambolic agent, Vince is determined to clear his name and get back on screen. Produced by Kevin and Co, made with support of NZ On Air.

Happiness

A new six-part musical comedy series for Three and ThreeNow,Happiness, stars Harry McNaughton and Rebecca Gibney, and centres on a Kiwi-born Broadway director’s return to smalltown Aotearoa, where he is roped into directing a local musical theatre production. Featuring quirky and diverse characters, Happiness is set in beautiful Tauranga. Produced by Greenstone TV, made with support of NZ On Air.

New Zealand Tomorrow

In a new series, volunteer journalist Guy Williams returns to investigate what he thinks are the most interesting future focused stories in New Zealand. Produced by Kevin and Co, made with support of NZ On Air.

Game On!

Game On! Is a five-part series that explores the world of women’s sport and women’s health in Aotearoa through a group of former Silver Ferns, including the most capped international player of all time, Irene Van Dyk as well as former Silver Ferns, Casey Kopua, Adine Wilson and Temepara Bailey. Produced by Pango Productions, made with support of NZ On Air.

Hospice Heroes

Hospice Heroes is an eight-part series that goes inside one of New Zealand’s largest hospice facilities, following the staff and volunteers as they help terminally ill patients. The series aims to destigmatise hospices and the belief they are scary and depressing by showing the real humour, compassion and energy that also exists there. Produced by Great Southern Television, made with support of NZ On Air.

2025 RETURNING LOCALS

In addition to the new titles debuting on Three and ThreeNow, 2025 will also see the return of local audience favourites, including:

7 Days

NZ's longest running comedy show returns for its 17th season! 7 Days is back for some absolute hilarity that appeals to all New Zealanders, hosted once again by our very own Jeremy Corbett. Produced by Warner Bros. Discovery NZ, made with support of NZ On Air.

David Lomas Investigates

Now in its fifth season, David Lomas Investigates returns in 2025. Once again David Lomas spans the globe searching for answers to unsolved family mysteries, taking viewers on a journey to discover the truth and reconnect with lost relatives and cultural heritage. Produced by Warner Bros. International Television Production NZ, made with support of NZ On Air.

Paddy Gower Has Issues

In 2023, Patrick Gower, New Zealand's best-known broad appeal journalist, enlisted universally loved Karen O'Leary and created a brand-new current affairs show. Not one copied from overseas, but one invented here, for our people. For season two the team is bringing New Zealand 16 important current affairs investigations with an entirely new level of discovery. Produced by Believer Media Limited, made with support of NZ On Air.

The Best Foods Comedy Gala 2025

The New Zealand International Comedy Festival takes a hold of the country every May annually, kicking off with The Best Foods Comedy Gala; which showcases a curated selection of national and international comedians performing in front of a 2000 plus live audience. Produced by Warner Bros. Discovery NZ, made with support of NZ On Air.

Homebound 3.0

The second season of comedy seriesHomebound 3.0returns to Three and ThreeNow. After successfully navigating a fake relationship that has now become real, Henry and Melissa are embarking on an even more audacious sham. This time, they’re faking a pregnancy to obtain an early inheritance from their cashed-up, overseas relatives obsessed with furthering the family line. The only parameter: this sham can’t turn real like it did last time. They’re just not ready for a real-life pregnancy! Produced by Kevin and Co, made with support of NZ On Air.

Wild Heroes

Wild Heroes returns for a third season in 2025. The 10-part documentary series follows the vital work being undertaken by Auckland Zoo professionals as they rescue, rehabilitate and protect endangered animals inside the Zoo and out into the stunning wilds of New Zealand. Produced by Magnetic Pictures.

NEWS

ThreeNews will be back to cut through the noise in 2025 on Three and ThreeNow. Produced bythe Stuff Group forWarner Bros. Discovery, ThreeNews screens nightly on Three at 6pm and is also available live and on demand on ThreeNow. ThreeNews is fronted by Samantha Hayes.Weekend bulletins are anchored by Laura Tupou.

“News remains an important part of our free-to-air channel offering,” says Barthow. “Through our partnership with the Stuff Group, New Zealanders are served a fresh and innovative bulletin, whether they want to watch live at 6pm or at a time that suits them on demand.”

SPORT

2025 will be another great year for sports lovers, with sailing and motorsports taking the podium on Three and ThreeNow.

SailGP returns to ThreeNow in 2025, with highlights on Three, including the long-awaited Auckland debut in January.

For those who prefer their racing on the track, 2025 will also see the return of the MotoGP™, with highlights available on CRC Motorsport on Three and ThreeNow.

In the last 12 months, 30% of ThreeNow viewers have watched sport on the platform, and over 100,000 people have signed up to watch sports on ThreeNow.

“Our strategy for sport has always been to do a few sports really well, and we saw success with that strategy in 2024,” says Barthow. “Through our partnership with the Stuff Group, Emirates Team New Zealand and broadcast partner Toyota, WBD’s coverage of the Louis Vuitton 37th America’s Cup reached over 1.5m New Zealanders on Three, with an additional 1.55m streams on ThreeNow. Meanwhile, we showcased several key motorsport events live on ThreeNow, and our SailGP coverage reached 1.4 million people on Three.

“2025 will see more great action on and off the water. We are looking forward to our continued partnerships with SailGP and MotoGP™ and bringing New Zealanders even closer to the sports they love.”

INTERNATIONAL REALITY FORMATS

Three and ThreeNow are home to some of New Zealand’s most-watched reality formats. In 2025, viewers can look forward to some of the best reality content out of Australia, the US and the UK, including the much anticipated Married at First Sight Australia.

Returning in 2025 and now in its 12th season, Married at First Sight Australia will once again welcome a new set of participantswho come ready for their chance at love, along with all the romance, passion, emotion, and drama that comes with it. Viewers will be captivated once more by the breathtaking weddings, sizzling honeymoons, confronting commitment ceremonies and dramatic dinner parties.

In 2024, season 11 enjoyed 10.4 million streams, making it the biggest title on ThreeNow this year. On Three, the series reached 1.9 million viewers (AP5+) and was the highest rating show in New Zealand during the period it was on air for AP 25-54.

Also coming in 2025:

The Traitors UK - (Season 3) hosted by Claudia Winkleman.

The Traitors US -(Season 3) hosted by Alan Cumming.

SAS: UK - (Season 6)

Tempting Fortune (Season 2)

Deal or No Deal Island (season 2)

INTERNATIONAL SCRIPTED AND UNSCRIPTED

2025 is just around the corner, but there is still great drama to come in 2024.

Fake

Premiering on Sunday, 8 December 2024 on ThreeNow, this eight-part series is inspired by journalist Stephanie Wood’s memoir of the same name. In the hands of two of the Australia’s finest, Gold Logie award-winning actress Asher Keddie and Australian Film Institute award-winning actor David Wenham, Fakeis a visceral psychological thriller that resonates with anyone who has ever been lied to.

Then, as we launch into 2025, audiences can look forward to laughs and gasps with more must-watch international content.

The Teacher: The Body in the Lake

This four-part drama series follows a teacher who is unhappy in her marriage and embarks on an affair with a fellow educator. This soon spirals out of control when a pupil goes missing on a school trip.

Guy Montgomery’s Guy Mont Spelling Bee Australia

Off the back of the successful local Three series comes the Australian version, where Guy Montgomery, and his loyal assistant Aaron Chen, are joined by some of Australia's favourite personalities, testing their spelling prowess with wildly inventive spelling challenges designed to befuddle, bamboozle and bedazzle them all.

Wild Cards (Season 2)

The 13-part series stars Giacomo Gianniotti, Vanessa Morgan and Jason Priestley and follows a demoted by-the-book detective who collides with a clever con artist; the two unlikely opposites are forced to become partners in crime solving.

FAST CHANNELS

In 2024, FAST channels have generated 15.5 million live streams, with an average of 1.7 million streams per month so far this year.

“Almost two years ago we announced a new way we’d be curating content for ThreeNow, and included a portfolio of channels called FAST Channels, or Free Ad-Supported Streaming Television, which is a whole new emerging class of video streaming,” says Barthow. “The success of these channels prove that viewers are continuing to crave that curated, lean-back experience that linear TV provides."

ThreeNow’s FAST channel slate continues to evolve, and in 2025 the arrival of Below Deck Vault will bring viewers all the high seas and high-end luxury they can handle.

Below Deck Vault:

From NBCUniversal, Bravo content will be made more discoverable on ThreeNow with a Bravo-branded free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) channel. Entitled Below Deck Vault, the FAST channel will bring Kiwi audiences curated episodes from the much-loved Below Deck franchise.

Warner Bros. Discovery ANZ will continue making further local and international announcements in 2025.

