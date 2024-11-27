Tim Bray Theatre Company Announces Closure Following The Santa Claus Show ‘24

With deep regret, the Trustees of Tim Bray Theatre Company announce that the company will close after 33 years following its final season of The Santa Claus Show '24. This difficult decision comes as a result of the ill health of Founder and Artistic Director, Tim Bray QSM, who has been diagnosed with desmoplastic small round cell sarcoma. This is a rare soft tissue cancer, more commonly seen in children and young adults but occasionally seen in older adults. While the condition isn’t curable, Tim has recently started a course of chemotherapy to help control the cancer and will require ongoing treatment.

Tim Bray, who has dedicated over three decades to fostering children’s theatre in Aotearoa, said: “While we have conducted a diligent search for a successor, our Chairperson, Peter Winder, aptly described the challenge as trying to ‘find a unicorn'. Unfortunately, despite our efforts, we have not been able to secure a suitable candidate. Combined with my current health challenges, I do not have the energy or capacity for the essential handover and training required.”

The Trustees emphasise that this decision is not driven by financial reasons. The charitable organisation, which now operates as a nearly $2 million enterprise and is the second largest theatre company in Tāmaki Makaurau by audience size—surpassed only by Auckland Theatre Company—has weathered significant challenges over the years. This includes surviving the global financial crisis, the COVID-19 pandemic, and the recent recession, all without the benefit of multi-year funding or being an investment client of Creative New Zealand.

Since its inception in 1991, Tim Bray Theatre Company has proudly championed accessibility and inclusivity in the arts. Notably, it became the first performing arts company in New Zealand to offer NZSL-interpreted performances in 2004. The company has provided employment opportunities for countless creatives and technicians, playing a significant role in nurturing New Zealand’s artistic talent. Tim’s vision and constantly held philosophy was always that children’s theatre required the same professionalism as adult professional theatre – actors and technicians were always paid at adult theatre rates; and young audiences were always treated with the same creative respect as adult audiences. Tim and the company’s impact on the local arts scene is profound, with their work resonating in the careers of many artists and technicians, and inspiring future generations.

Tim Bray Theatre Company has delivered over 100 productions (The Santa Claus Show ’24 marks the 113th production), performed to then The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall (now King and Queen) in 2012 and reached hundreds of thousands of children spanning three generations across Aotearoa. In 2023 alone the company saw 36,420 children and teachers, parents, grandparents and caregivers attend performances, including 7,398 attending free thanks to the company’s highly successful Gift a Seat® programme, and wonderful community of donors and funders. Any remaining donations and funding will be used for the final season of The Santa Claus Show ’24, including allowing 1,053 kids to attend for free with Gift a Seat®.

“We are immensely proud of our legacy and the joy we have brought to generations of children and their families,” said Bray. “It’s been an honour to contribute to the arts community and create unforgettable experiences for young audiences.”

For over 15 years, TBTC has also run the Tim Bray Youth Theatre, offering weekly drama classes that have inspired nearly 10,000 young people to explore their imaginations and express their creativity. With enrolments averaging 200 students per term, even during the challenges of COVID, the programme has been a space for young people to thrive. It has also championed inclusivity, providing tailored classes for autistic, neurodiverse, Deaf, and blind/low-vision children and teens. In 2016, the Youth Theatre introduced the Hit the Stage! school holiday programme, which has since delivered 36 sessions to over 1,200 participants, alongside Break a Leg! day workshops. Additionally, the Youth Theatre has extended its reach by conducting drama workshops in numerous Auckland schools. Sadly, the Youth Theatre will close at the end of 2024, coinciding with the closure of Tim Bray Theatre Company.

Chairperson, Peter Winder, says “Tim Bray’s work to entertain, delight, and ignite the imagination of children over 30 years is legendary. He has an amazing ability to take simple children’s stories and bring them to life. Generations of children have seen Santa fly, pirates go to a rumbustification, Mahy's dragon grow to fill the stage, and dogs steal sausages. Tim’s shows have brought New Zealand children’s literature to life and helped us all to laugh out loud. Tim’s contribution to NZ theatre will be sorely missed.”

“Not only has Tim delivered artistic brilliance for over 30 years he has had the tenacity and energy to build a theatre company, to raise funds, and to build from very small beginnings a major NZ theatre company. His constant optimism, his passion and energy, and his pure sense of fun and laughter are infectious. We are incredibly sad that we have not been able to find a unicorn to replace him,” Winder adds.

Alongside Bray has been a dedicated team, some of whom have been involved for many years, who have been instrumental to the company’s success. "We are immensely proud of the incredible expertise our team has brought to delivering Youth Theatre programmes and professional performances. It is with sincere regret that we cannot continue this journey together, but we have no doubt that each member will be a fantastic asset to any future employers fortunate enough to have them," adds Bray.

In 2017 Bray received the Queen’s Service Medal for his services to children and theatre, and is currently the biggest selling playwright for children in the country. Outside of children’s theatre, Tim is also proud of his involvement with the legacy of Auckland’s Big Gay Out. “Big Gay Out was an idea I came up with – both the event and name – that I presented to my fellow Hero Trustees who loved it and set it up. I’m thrilled to see the Big Gay Out continue a quarter of a century on, often providing young LGBTQI+ people their first safe place to venture and find their tribe in their journey,” says Bray.

Marking its 20th anniversary, The Santa Claus Show '24 will be the company’s final theatre production, serving as a heartfelt farewell to its loyal supporters and the broader arts community.

For those affected by sarcoma or who wish to know more about sarcomas please visit sarcoma.org.nz

The Santa Claus Show ’24

By Tim Bray

Songs by Christine White

Tickets available via www.timbray.org.nz



The PumpHouse Theatre

Killarney Park, 2a Manurere Avenue, Takapuna

1 – 22 December

10:30am & 1pm daily

(no shows Sundays)

Accessible Performances

Sensory Relaxed Performances:

Tuesday 17 December, 10.30AM

Audio Described Performances:

Tuesday 10 December, 10.30AM

Saturday 14 December, 1PM

NZSL Interpreted Performances:

Thursday 5 December, 10.30AM

Saturday 21 December, 10.30AM

