Winners Of The 2024 New Zealand Podcast Awards Announced

The winners of the 2024 New Zealand Podcast Awards have been revealed, shining a spotlight on the outstanding talent and creativity of the Aotearoa podcasting community. With a record-breaking number of independent entries, this year's awards reflect the exciting and continued growth of the industry in New Zealand.

The Dom Harvey Podcast received multiple accolades, including Podcast of the Year and Best Entertainment Podcast. In the Publisher of the Year category, Stuff Audio took the top spot, with The Spinoff earning the runner-up position thanks to their slate of compelling content. Both networks have been recognised by the judges for their outstanding contributions to podcast production throughout the year.

The Listeners' Choice Award, determined by a public vote which has now garnered over 30k votes, was awarded to The Girls Uninterrupted, with BHN Big Hairy News and The Morning Shift also receiving huge support from their listeners.

Below is the complete list of winners across all categories:

Best Arts & Culture Podcast

Gold: Inspiring Journeys Through Music

Silver: He Reo Tawhito - Conversations about Mōteatea

Bronze: Interconnector

Best Branded Podcast

Gold: The Payoff

Silver: Untidy

Bronze: This is Kiwi

Best Business Podcast

Gold: Fresh Moni

Silver: Lead on Purpose with James Laughlin

Bronze: PowrUp

Best Comedy Podcast

Gold: The Worst Idea Of All Time

Silver: Dan Bain's Sleepy Time Mumbles

Bronze: The Cryptid Factor

Best Current Affairs Podcast

Gold: The Working Group: NZ’s Best Weekly Political Podcast

Silver: The Hoon

Bronze: Big Hairy News

Best Documentary Podcast

Gold: Juggernaut: The Story of the Fourth Labour Government

Silver: DELVE: The Boy in the Water

Bronze: Dear Jane

Best Education Podcast

Gold: The Payoff

Silver: Fresh Moni

Bronze: Inspiring Journeys Through Music

Best Entertainment Podcast

Gold: The Dom Harvey Podcast

Silver: The Girls Uninterrupted

Bronze: Wellington Paranormal: The Podcast

Best Factual Podcast

Gold: Juggernaut: The Story of the Fourth Labour Government

Silver: The Trial (Season 2 - Polkinghorne)

Bronze: Scigest

Best Family Podcast

Gold: Untidy

Silver: The Hello Frequency

Best Health & Wellbeing Podcast

Gold: No Such Thing as Normal

Silver: Āio: A Road to Peace

Bronze: Navigating Adult ADHD

Best History Podcast

Gold: He Reo Tawhito - Conversations about Mōteatea

Silver: History of Aotearoa New Zealand

Bronze: Juggernaut: The Story of the Fourth Labour Government

Best Independent Podcast

Gold: The Dom Harvey Podcast

Silver: The Working Group: NZ’s Best Weekly Political Podcast

Bronze: Āio: A Road to Peace

Best Interview Podcast

Gold: Kiwi Yarns

Silver: The Dom Harvey Podcast

Bronze: Ending Life Well - A Podcast Series for Carers

Best Māori or Pasifika Podcast or Host

Gold: Āio: A Road to Peace

Silver: Fresh Moni

Bronze: He Reo Tawhito - Conversations about Mōteatea

Best New Podcast

Gold: Juggernaut: The Story of the Fourth Labour Government

Silver: Big Stuff Quiz

Bronze: Dear Jane

Best Radio Podcast

Gold: Mai Morning Crew

Best Sex & Relationships Podcast

Gold: Full Disclosure with Karen O'Leary

Silver: The Electric Rodeo

Bronze: The Good Sex Project

Best Sports Podcast

Gold: WOMENZSPORTS Presents Alice's Soapbox

Silver: League Of Our Own

Bronze: Spearo Diaries

Best True Crime Podcast

Gold: DELVE: The Boy in the Water

Silver: The Trial (Season 2 - Polkinghorne)

Bronze: Watching Two Detectives

Listeners' Choice Award

Gold: The Girls Uninterrupted

Silver: BHN Big Hairy News

Bronze: The Morning Shift

Publisher of the Year

Gold: Stuff Audio

Silver: The Spinoff

Bronze: Frank Podcasts

Rising Star

Gold: John Ropiha

Silver: Jen Black

Bronze: WOMENZSPORTS Presents Alice's Soapbox

Spotlight Award

Gold: Between Two Beers Podcast

Silver: Gone By Lunchtime

Bronze: The Cryptid Factor

Creativity Award

Gold: Dan Bain's Sleepy Time Mumbles

Silver: Extremely Casual Gamers Podcast

Bronze: Get Flushed

The Climate Award

Gold: The DOC Sounds of Science Podcast

Silver: Tune into Nature with Karthic

Bronze: EV Quest

Podcast of the Year

Gold: The Dom Harvey Podcast

Silver: Kiwi Yarns

Bronze: The Girls Uninterrupted

