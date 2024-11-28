Winners Of The 2024 New Zealand Podcast Awards Announced
The winners of the 2024 New Zealand Podcast Awards have been revealed, shining a spotlight on the outstanding talent and creativity of the Aotearoa podcasting community. With a record-breaking number of independent entries, this year's awards reflect the exciting and continued growth of the industry in New Zealand.
The Dom Harvey Podcast received multiple accolades, including Podcast of the Year and Best Entertainment Podcast. In the Publisher of the Year category, Stuff Audio took the top spot, with The Spinoff earning the runner-up position thanks to their slate of compelling content. Both networks have been recognised by the judges for their outstanding contributions to podcast production throughout the year.
The Listeners' Choice Award, determined by a public vote which has now garnered over 30k votes, was awarded to The Girls Uninterrupted, with BHN Big Hairy News and The Morning Shift also receiving huge support from their listeners.
Below is the complete list of winners across all categories:
Best Arts & Culture Podcast
Gold: Inspiring Journeys Through Music
Silver: He Reo Tawhito - Conversations about Mōteatea
Bronze: Interconnector
Best Branded Podcast
Gold: The Payoff
Silver: Untidy
Bronze: This is Kiwi
Best Business Podcast
Gold: Fresh Moni
Silver: Lead on Purpose with James Laughlin
Bronze: PowrUp
Best Comedy Podcast
Gold: The Worst Idea Of All Time
Silver: Dan Bain's Sleepy Time Mumbles
Bronze: The Cryptid Factor
Best Current Affairs Podcast
Gold: The Working Group: NZ’s Best Weekly Political Podcast
Silver: The Hoon
Bronze: Big Hairy News
Best Documentary Podcast
Gold: Juggernaut: The Story of the Fourth Labour Government
Silver: DELVE: The Boy in the Water
Bronze: Dear Jane
Best Education Podcast
Gold: The Payoff
Silver: Fresh Moni
Bronze: Inspiring Journeys Through Music
Best Entertainment Podcast
Gold: The Dom Harvey Podcast
Silver: The Girls Uninterrupted
Bronze: Wellington Paranormal: The Podcast
Best Factual Podcast
Gold: Juggernaut: The Story of the Fourth Labour Government
Silver: The Trial (Season 2 - Polkinghorne)
Bronze: Scigest
Best Family Podcast
Gold: Untidy
Silver: The Hello Frequency
Best Health & Wellbeing Podcast
Gold: No Such Thing as Normal
Silver: Āio: A Road to Peace
Bronze: Navigating Adult ADHD
Best History Podcast
Gold: He Reo Tawhito - Conversations about Mōteatea
Silver: History of Aotearoa New Zealand
Bronze: Juggernaut: The Story of the Fourth Labour Government
Best Independent Podcast
Gold: The Dom Harvey Podcast
Silver: The Working Group: NZ’s Best Weekly Political Podcast
Bronze: Āio: A Road to Peace
Best Interview Podcast
Gold: Kiwi Yarns
Silver: The Dom Harvey Podcast
Bronze: Ending Life Well - A Podcast Series for Carers
Best Māori or Pasifika Podcast or Host
Gold: Āio: A Road to Peace
Silver: Fresh Moni
Bronze: He Reo Tawhito - Conversations about Mōteatea
Best New Podcast
Gold: Juggernaut: The Story of the Fourth Labour Government
Silver: Big Stuff Quiz
Bronze: Dear Jane
Best Radio Podcast
Gold: Mai Morning Crew
Best Sex & Relationships Podcast
Gold: Full Disclosure with Karen O'Leary
Silver: The Electric Rodeo
Bronze: The Good Sex Project
Best Sports Podcast
Gold: WOMENZSPORTS Presents Alice's Soapbox
Silver: League Of Our Own
Bronze: Spearo Diaries
Best True Crime Podcast
Gold: DELVE: The Boy in the Water
Silver: The Trial (Season 2 - Polkinghorne)
Bronze: Watching Two Detectives
Listeners' Choice Award
Gold: The Girls Uninterrupted
Silver: BHN Big Hairy News
Bronze: The Morning Shift
Publisher of the Year
Gold: Stuff Audio
Silver: The Spinoff
Bronze: Frank Podcasts
Rising Star
Gold: John Ropiha
Silver: Jen Black
Bronze: WOMENZSPORTS Presents Alice's Soapbox
Spotlight Award
Gold: Between Two Beers Podcast
Silver: Gone By Lunchtime
Bronze: The Cryptid Factor
Creativity Award
Gold: Dan Bain's Sleepy Time Mumbles
Silver: Extremely Casual Gamers Podcast
Bronze: Get Flushed
The Climate Award
Gold: The DOC Sounds of Science Podcast
Silver: Tune into Nature with Karthic
Bronze: EV Quest
Podcast of the Year
Gold: The Dom Harvey Podcast
Silver: Kiwi Yarns
Bronze: The Girls Uninterrupted