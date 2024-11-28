Christ Church Cathedral And City Mission Tree Back For Christmas

Christ Church Cathedral will welcome group visits inside this Christmas – yes inside – where they will be greeted by the 10-metre steel City Mission Christmas Tree.

The Twelve Days of Christmas event offers bookings for up to 50 visitors at a time on weekdays from December 3 - 18.

Donation entry to the visit is a minimum $25 koha.

All proceeds go to the Christchurch City Mission. Opening the Cathedral and erecting and lighting the tree has been achieved at no cost to Christ Church Cathedral Reinstatement Limited (CCRL), or the City Mission, thanks to the generous support of Christchurch businesses.

Christchurch Dean, Ben Truman, said the visits were about bringing people back into their Cathedral at Christmas and coming together again in this special place.

He said 2024 had been a hard year for many people, and for the Cathedral, and now was the time to come together and look forward positively to a better 2025.

“Going inside the Cathedral at Christmas will mean so much to many Christchurch people who will remember visiting it in the past and leaving gifts for children in need under the City Mission tree. We are bringing a cherished tradition back to life and reminding everyone of the important part our Cathedral has in our city’s traditions.”

Embedded in a beam high up inside the Cathedral is a hook that used to hold up the traditional large pine City Mission tree of the past. Today’s modern steel tree was built in 2020 and its spiralling parallel helix design will be placed near this original site.

Christchurch City Missioner Corinne Haines said she was delighted that the City Mission tree had found such a worthy and historic home this Christmas.

“Our tree was installed in Cashel Mall for two years but there were security concerns in that public space and the costs of installation there meant we have not installed the tree for a couple of years.

“Being sited within the Cathedral solves those problems and I am excited it will be back, this time in our city’s beautiful Cathedral. I like how visitors can follow the past tradition of leaving a gift under the tree.”

The CCRL and City Mission deeply appreciate the sponsorship and support of Naylor Love, Protranz, Accessman, Antony & Mates, Mitre 10 Canterbury, Holmes Solutions, HW Hendriks Sons & Daughter, Isaacs Construction and The Light Site for their contributions towards this special Christmas effort.

Booking is essential and places are limited: https://events.humanitix.com/12-days-of-christmas

If you can’t visit, gifts and non-perishable donations are still welcomed to be dropped to the Transitional Cathedral (234 Hereford St) anytime between 9am - 4pm Monday to Friday.

