Reiki Ruawai Announces The Message Tour This Summer

Reiki Ruawai (Photo/Supplied)

Fresh off the release of his debut EP The Message, rising Aotearoa star Reiki Ruawai is set to bring his dynamic fusion of R&B, hip-hop and soul to audiences across Australia and New Zealand this summer.

Reiki’s sound is a lush blend of smooth grooves, soulful melodies, and fat basslines, resonating with listeners worldwide. Having garnered over six million Spotify streams and collaborated with Grammy Award-nominated artist Jordan Rakei, Raglan based Reiki is the perfect tonic for the coming summer months.

The Message showcases Reiki’s deeply relatable songwriting and innovative range, blending influences into a style that’s entirely his own. This tour marks the first live performances of The Message, Reiki’s debut body of work released in September 2024. The EP is a testament to his vision, blending lush production with personal lyrics and a knack for infectious hooks. Reiki’s live performances promise to be as magnetic as his recorded work.

Tickets are on sale now. Don’t miss the chance to experience Reiki Ruawai live as he brings his rich musical palette and undeniable talent to the stage.

REIKI RUAWAI: THE MESSAGE TOUR

Presented by Eccles Entertainment

Jan - Feb 2025

Tickets on sale now

THU 30 JAN

WHAMMY BAR | AUCKLAND

moshtix.co.nz

FRI 31 JAN

THE YARD | RAGLAN

SAT 1 FEB

MEOW | WELLINGTON

Australian Tour Dates (*supporting Cosmo Pyke)

Thu, 23 Jan - Northcote Social Club, Melbourne

Fri, 24 Jan - The Night Cat, Melbourne*

Sat, 25 Jan - Blackbear Lodge, Brisbane*

Sun, 26 Jan - Lansdowne Hotel, Sydney*

ABOUT REIKI RUAWAI

Hailing from Raglan, Reiki Ruawai’s music blends influences from indie-rock, R&B, soul, and beyond. After forming groove-infused indie-rock band Masaya and touring with legends Katchafire and L.A.B, Reiki launched a solo career that has taken off globally. With chart-topping singles, acclaimed collaborations, and a growing fanbase, The Message marks a new chapter for an artist on the rise.

