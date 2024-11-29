AGM 2024: Acknowledging Three Extraordinary Individuals

At the Art Deco Trust AGM on Wednesday night, we celebrated three extraordinary individuals whose passion and dedication have been instrumental in preserving and promoting Napier’s Art Deco era heritage.

John Cocking, already a Life Member, was celebrated for more than 30 years of extraordinary contributions. Known to many as his alter ego “Bertie,” John’s tireless efforts have helped elevate Napier as a global destination for heritage tourism.

Corinne Bowey received Life Membership for her passion and dedication to the Art Deco Festival since 2012. Leading a troupe of dancers in stunning Art Deco-era costumes and embracing the spirit of the 1920s and 1930s, Corinne brings authenticity and energy to every occasion. As Corinne is currently in the USA, her award was accepted on her behalf by Paula (pictured).

Dean Hagen was also awarded Life Membership in recognition of over a decade of service as a greeter at the Art Deco Centre. His warm welcomes and engaging stories have left a lasting impression on countless visitors from around the world.

We are incredibly grateful to Dean, John, and Corinne for their exceptional service and contributions, ensuring Napier’s Art Deco story continues to inspire and entertain for years to come!

The formalities of the AGM were kept short, sharp, and sweet by Chair Barbara Arnott, who reflected on the year’s successes and acknowledged the incredible efforts of our volunteers and staff.

In November, Napier’s port welcomed the return of cruise ships, bringing the inner-city bustle back to life. By the end of the year, we were not only operating at pre-pandemic levels but exceeding them - especially with our ever-popular Vintage Car tours.

Heritage preservation remains at the heart of our mission and the Art Deco Trust is making significant progress leading the restoration of the Memorial Square Community Rooms (formerly the Women’s Rest).

Designed in 1924 by Napier architect James Augustus ‘Louis’ Hay in the Prairie Style, it was conceived as a utilitarian First World War memorial and a companion to the city’s Cenotaph. It was officially opened to the public on Anzac Day, 25 April 1926, at which time the reserve was renamed ‘Memorial Square’.

The former Women’s Rest building in Memorial Square is one of the most significant restorations projects ever undertaken by the Art Deco Trust in our 40-year history.



