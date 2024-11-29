Award-winning Children’s Music Duo The KaRs Release New Album

The KaRs are gearing up to release their latest album ‘Home for the Holidays’, a mixture of new waiata and classic carols reimagined promoting the overarching kaupapa of kotahitanga (unity, togetherness).

With new songs ‘Kiwiana Christmas’, ‘Home for the Holidays’ and ‘Christmas Boogie’, ‘Christmas is Coming’, and ‘Underneath the Christmas Tree’ the tracks will set the scene for an inclusive, fun and festive season.

The KaRs, made up of Kane Parsons and Regan Taylor, are a children's entertainment duo that creates educational and fun music, videos, and books.

Kane says the pair wanted to create an album that would spread joy and inclusivity.

"We wanted to create a musical experience that would embrace the holiday spirit while respecting different traditions and beliefs. Therefore the album features a diverse collection of songs that cater to both those who celebrate Christmas and those who don't.”

The songs are performed in a variety of languages thanks to a community of people coming together to help make the album as diverse as possible. The languages include te reo Māori, Samoan, Fijian, German, Spanish, and Irish.

The kaupapa of the new album can be summed up through the kupu (words) heard throughout the titular single ‘Home for the Holidays’, a heart-warming song that recognises the importance of family, friends, and loved ones during the holiday season.

To be together (kotahitanga), to be together (kotahitanga)

Home for the holidays, That's where I want to be.

With my whānau and friends, and Pohutukawa trees

Hoki mai ki tō Kainga, kei konei tō ngakau

Hoki mai ki tō kainga, whakanuia tō whanau

The KaRs are committed to using their music to spread joy and inclusivity. They believe that music has the power to bring people together and create a more just and equitable world.

Home for the Holidays is available from 30th November on all major streaming platforms with a limited vinyl release.

The album features 18 full-length songs;

1. Christmas Boogie

2. Greetings

3. We wish you a Merry Christmas

4. Home for the Holidays

5. Deck the halls

6. Whakataka Te Hau

7. Kiwiana Christmas

8. Silent night

9. Good King Wenceslas

10. Christmas is Coming

11. Underneath the Christmas tree

12. Hallelujah

13. Navidad

14. O Come all ye faithful

15. Don Oiche Ud I Mbeithi

16. O Holy Night

17. Joy to the world

18. Auld Lang Syne/Hutia Te Rito

Since graduating from UCOL's theatre school in 2000, Kane Parsons has been working professionally in the arts industry as a composer, actor, teacher, musical director, and MC. His most recent work was the composition of an orchestral storytelling of The Legend of Okatia which had its world premiere at the Regent on Broadway on 27 May 2023 and received a standing ovation.

Regan Taylor, Ngati Kahungunu – Ngati Pikiao is a graduate of the UCOL theatre school. He has been working professionally as a Director, Actor and Tutor for the past 20 years with various companies around New Zealand and Australia. He is a current member of “The Māori Sidesteps”. He lives and works as a freelance theatremaker in Wellington. More recently directing te reo māori shows for national tours for Taki Rua Productions and directing students at Toi Whakaari - New Zealand Drama School. Regan’s experience is vast and is often invited to workshop and develop new works, for emerging artists and major theatre makers in New Zealand. A part-time actor, full-time friend.

Together, they have been awarded Global Audio Story of the Year Award 2023 ‘The Legend of Okatia’, People’s Choice Award Song of the Year 2023 ‘64’, and People’s Choice Album of the Year 2023 ‘Runner-up’.

The KaRs also share a heartfelt thanks to the following people and organisations for their help in bringing the album to life. Palmerston North City Council, Manawatū People’s Radio, Hugh Dingwall, Creative Sounds, Nigel Mauchline, Abi Symes, UCOL, Lachlan Ferguson, Roy Tankersley, Louise McConkey, Sister Mary Anna, St Dominic’s College, Christine Argyle, PN Brass Band, Keenan Buchanan, Freyberg High School, Kirsten Clarke, Bella & the Fellas, Milana Mariu-Reade, Charlotte McMillan, Noelle Fauolo, Paul Turner, Caleb Turner, Emma-Katte Johnston, Aaliyah Padgett, Lachlan Ferguson, Amy Hunt & Six to Sixty Choir, Gino Sanguinetti, Jack Cui, Jennifer Padmanabhan, Emma & Kent Richards, North St School, Joanne Reiri-Tatana, Layton Lowe, Huw Jones, Cora & Jake Cassells-Hehir, Kippy Hehir-Parsons, Elizabeth Hehir, Mycah Keall, Graham Johnston, James Tait-Jamieson, Sebastian Hurrell, Anasi’i Jerome Leota, Stephen Gallagher, Mike Gibson, Skye Furneaux, Waisea Jikowale, WG Wesleyan Youth Choir, Jonetani Seru, Josevata Bose, Maca Qauqau, Esther Traill, Dee Shlomo, Carolin Eames, Claudia Gunn, Leo Mwape, & Wiremu Te Awe Awe.

