Tim Bray’s Theatre For Everyone

Touch Tour - Tim Bray, QSM with Madeleine Christiansen (Badjelly the Witch 2016). Photo by Jason Oxenham / Supplied

The closure of Tim Bray Theatre Company at the end of this year will be an immense loss and will leave a hole in the heart of Aotearoa’s theatre for children. For 33 years, Tim Bray QSM and his company have brought joy to children and families in Tāmaki Makaurau through their drama classes and professional performances.

Richard Benge, our Executive Director Kaiwhakahaere Matua, says that Tim’s commitment to welcoming everyone was a driving force in building this great company.

“It’s impossible to describe in words alone the impact of Tim and his company. They are pioneers in accessibility in New Zealand and are a beacon for other organisations to follow. We are also deeply sad that Tim is undergoing chemotherapy treatment and we wish him the absolute best outcome as he travels this challenging road.”

Tim founded what became the Tim Bray Theatre Company in 1991 at the age of 27. His ongoing mission to make theatre accessible to as many children as possible was recognised when the company received the Arts Access Creative New Zealand Arts For All Award at Te Putanga Toi Arts Access Awards 2020.

Tim Bray Theatre Company is a greatly valued member of the Arts For All Network, facilitated by Arts Access Aotearoa. It was the first arts company in Aotearoa to introduce an accessibility initiative: NZSL interpreted theatre performances to Deaf children and their families in 2004. This was followed by touch tours and audio described performances in 2016 and groundbreaking sensory relaxed performances in 2019.

And in 2016, it formalised the Gift a Seat™ programme so it could offer free tickets and access to its events to children from early childhood centres and schools in need of support.

Tim and his company’s commitment to accessibility have never faltered. Through a global finacial crisis, a pandemic and many more obstacles, the company has kept true to its mission that theatre is for everyone.

In a world where accessibility is often the first item to be cut in lean years, the company continued to expand its accessibility, adding new accessible programmes and classes throughout the COVID-19 years – demonstrating to Deaf and disabled children that they are valued and that they – that everyone – deserves the magic of theatre.

Katie Querin, who joined Arts Access Aotearoa this year as its is the Arts For All Activator Whakahohe a Toi Ōritetanga, worked at Tim Bray Theatre Company for seven years.

“The part they played in my personal journey is huge. When I arrived to New Zealand in 2017, I had never seen or heard of accessible theatre performances before. I’d never had access to the type of shows TBTC put on for our tamariki.

“It was immediately clear that this was no ordinary job and no ordinary company. I got to experience joy at work every single day, and share the wonder and excitement of tens of thousands of children attending and accessing theatre fully and completely.

“TBTC is the reason why I became truly passionate about arts accessibility and the reason why I do the work that I do. They showed me what art looks like when accessibility is integral, not optional. Tim Bray’s work and vision created a more beautiful world, and allowed us to dream of what we could have if all the barriers were removed. I am incredibly grateful for everything TBTC has done for me and for Aotearoa.”

The company also uplifted young and emerging performers and arts professionals, giving many emerging talents their first exposure to theatre. It provided a place for learning and growing, from their youth classes all the way to their professional stage. Here too accessibility was a central pou, with its accessible youth theatre classes and professional productions welcoming Deaf and disabled students and actors.

Stace Robertson, Lead Accessibility Advisor Kaiārahi a Toi Ōritetanga, says the company created an environment over many years where accessible performances were an integral, regular occurrence for young theatre-goers.

“This is essential for shifting people’s understanding of access and perceptions of disability. It has also given Deaf and disabled kids a space that’s for them – a space where they too can imagine being artists and performers.”

Tim Bray Theatre Company has shaped the story for thousands of young people in Auckland and its positive impact on Aotearoa is enduring. Tim Bray gave us 33 years of dedication, leading the way in theatre accessibility and laying down a legacy that will endure long after the company’s final performance.

Arts Access Aotearoa will take forward and build on what Tim and his company have gifted to this country’s tamariki. Thank you, Tim, and arohanui from us all.

In 2017 Bray received the Queen’s Service Medal for his services to children and theatre, and is the biggest selling playwright for children in the country. Outside of children’s theatre, Tim is also proud of his involvement with the legacy of Auckland’s Big Gay Out. You can read the company's announcement on its website.

