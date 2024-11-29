Rising Irish Star Susan O’Neill Announces Debut Headline New Zealand Tour For February 2025!

Rising Irish star Susan O’Neill today announces her debut tour of New Zealand for February 2025, taking in 6 Headline tour dates between February 7th and 16th next year. The New Zealand tour will nestle between an extended Australian tour that Susan will embark on from late December. With an incredible string of headline shows and festivals lined up, including Australia’s Woodford Folk Festival in Queensland over the New Year period and the inaugural Misneach Festival line-up in Sydney, which she has recently been announced for the 2025 lineup. Curated by Irish superstar Dermot Kennedy, Misneach is a celebration of contemporary Irish arts, taking place over one week in March 2025 between Sydney and Boston.

Over the past two years Susan has been invited to share stages across North America, Europe and the UK with Phoebe Bridgers, The Teskey Brothers, Calexico and Valerie June to name a few. Selling out headline tours in her native Ireland, and laying the seeds across all territories for her next chapter which continues now with the release of Now in a Minute.

Susan’s solo album ‘Now in a Minute’ released late September 2024 went straight to number one on the Irish Independent album charts. Described already by Clash Magazine as “Superb” and the Sunday Times as simply “Exquisite” and by Rolling Stone as 'An album of great intimacy' alongside previous nominations for the Radio 1 ‘Best Female Folk Artist’ and the Choice Music Prize. Susan was also nominated for the Vanda and Young Songwriting award for her song ‘These are the days’ which featured on her 2021 collaboration album with Mick Flannery, which ended up as the biggest independent selling Irish album in 2021.

‘Vulnerable but strong, dark but hopeful’ cited The Times on Susan’s debut solo album, whilst Hot Press said she is an “Artist working at the top of her game..” “A wondrous showcase of O’Neill’s bubbling creative prowess” Confirming Susan O’Neill as a fascinating and gifted new voice in Irish music and beyond.

The Official video clip for ‘Everyone's Blind’ has also just been recently released, featuring footage. filmed over various shows this past summer, and includes Susan paragliding off a mountain next to Switzerland's Matterhorn singing - “I am finally here in a moment I’m wading free in the ocean… If I know who I am in the ocean I'll be alright in the sky”

Now in a Minute is available everywhere now. Buy / Stream ‘Now in a Minute’

Tickets for her New Zealand Tour go on sale on Friday 29th November 2024 via www.susanoneill.ie

Australian & New Zealand Tour Dates

27 Dec- 1 Jan - Woodford Folk Festival, Qld, AU

3 - 10 - Festival Of Small Halls, Tas, AU

11 - 12 Jan- Cygnet folk festival, Cygnet, AU

13 - 20 - Festival of Small Halls, Tas, AU

24 Jan - Northcote Social Club, Melbourne, Vic, AU

1 Feb - Lauriston Hall, Kyneton, Vic, AU

2 Feb - Bridge Hotel, Castlemaine, Vic, AU

7 Feb - The Shelter, Christchurch, NZ

9 Feb - San Fran, Wellington, NZ

12 Feb - The Globe, Palmerston North, NZ

13 Feb - The 4th Wall, New Plymouth, NZ

15 Feb - The Turner Centre, Kerikeri, NZ

16 Feb - The Tuning Fork, Auckland, NZ

1-2 Mar - Nannup Music Festival, Nannup, Wa, AU

16 Mar - Misneach Festival, Sydney, Nsw, AU

