12 Concerts At Eden Park – New Zealand’s National Stadium Consented To Double The Number Of Concerts Annually

Eden Park has received consent to host up to 12 concert events featuring six different artists annually, following extraordinary public support that saw over 2,000 submissions with 94% in favor of increased live music events at the stadium.

"We are delighted that Eden Park has been granted consent to host up to 12 concert events. This is a landmark moment for Auckland and New Zealand's entertainment scene," said Eden Park CEO Nick Sautner.

"Expanding venue availability enables us to offer artists flexibility to perform multiple shows to meet fan demand, making Auckland a more attractive stop on their global tours. Concerts at Eden Park have become integral to our country's cultural landscape, delivering significant economic and social benefits to our local community, city and country."

"Live concerts at Eden Park create over 3,000 jobs for each event and attract thousands of visitors to our city, boosting our tourism, hospitality and accommodation sectors while also providing much-needed escapism and entertainment for people," Sautner added.

"Last week we hosted over 160,000 fans who came to Auckland from across the world and the country to see Coldplay play live at Eden Park over three nights. These shows delivered millions to our GDP to demonstrate the venue's impact. One patron commenting: 'There is no better stadium in the world! The outpouring of love, the connection between fans, and the respectful staff ensuring attendees were well taken care of... incomparable and sets a high standard for stadiums worldwide.'"

"Eden Park has been a cornerstone of Auckland's cultural and sporting landscape for over 120 years. This consent allows us to build on that legacy, attracting top global artists while maintaining our commitment to being a valuable asset for our community and strategic asset for New Zealand."

"We will continue working with promoters to bring international artists to New Zealand's national stadium. Our commitment to continually enhancing venue utilisation and infrastructure will ensure that Eden Park is a world-class, multi-purpose venue for top-tier events," he concluded.

