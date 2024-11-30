Thousands Of Riders Took To The Start Line Today At The 46th Edition Of The Lake Taupō Cycle Challenge

The atmosphere of New Zealand’s greatest cycling event has been electric as organisers, riders, supporters, event partners and the Taupō community celebrate this milestone event.

Eight event categories were on offer at this year’s occasion including the newly introduced Tineli Huka Hundy, a 100km course which takes in some of the best mountain bike tracks in the country. From first timers to top gun riders everyone was catered for, with road cycling, mountain biking and gravel riding all featured.

In the iconic 160km Shimano Round the Lake, the men’s competition was hot and while Joshua Cavanagh crossed the line first, being a mat to mat event it was Christoph Friedli from Hamilton who took out the Best In Class with a time of 3:55:35.

The inaugural Tineli Huka Hundy title went to Matthew Walker from Christchurch with a time of 4:31:12 and an average speed of 22.12km/h.

Over on the women’s side, the competition was no less fierce, with Rhylee Akeroyd from Cambridge achieving a time of 4:17:04, and an average speed of 37.3km/h and Elizabeth Hicks from Cambridge with a time of 5:59:01, and an average speed of 16.71km/h taking out the titles of Best in Class for The Shimano Round the Lake and the Tineli Huka Hundy respectively.

Shanan Whitlock from Rotorua was fastest male in the Gravel Grind event with a time of 2:58:32, while Brittany Dykes from Wellington secured the top spot for the women with a time of 3:26:15.

For those who took on the awe inspiring two lap 320km Enduro event, the best here were Andrew Campbell from Wellington (male) and Barbara Woolley from Hastings (female) with times of 10:42:30 and 13:43:58 respectively.

Olympian Bryony Botha had a goal of beating her Dad’s time of 4 hours 28 minutes, and the professional track cyclist can hold her head high with a time of 4 hours 25 minutes, just beating her Dad’s time.

In town for the upcoming 70.3 Ironman World Champs to be held in Taupō in two weeks time, and not wanting to miss out on the action, German professional triathlete and 2023 70.3 Ironman World Champion Ricō Bogen tested his skills on the 160km Shimano Round the Lake course. Although achieving a respectable time of 4:14, Ricō made no qualms that it was a tough ride - he’s looking forward to returning to familiar territory in the upcoming 70.3 Ironman event where he’ll be able to show us what he’s really made of.

This year’s event boasts an impressive spot prize pool valued at over $50,000. Prizes include A 19-month lease of a Suzuki Jimny 5-Door JLX Manual, the ultimate Shimano DURA-ACE bike build, Lun Performance Carbon Road Wheelset, a private charter on Chris Jolly’s Levante premium boat for 4 people, a Ride Holidays Fiordland National Park Minibreak, a Grapid 700c Carbon Gravel Wheelset, Choice Hotels accommodation vouchers and free Harraways breakfast for a whole year!

“It’s been a fantastic day on and off course here in Taupō today. Once again, we have seen how a community can come together and put on a great event. Congratulations to all those that participated across the eight categories and a heartfelt thank you to all the amazing Contact Energy Volunteers and event partners who help make this event possible.” says Hayden Dickason, Event Director.

EVENT CATEGORY PROVISIONAL RESULTS BEST IN CLASS

Shimano Round The Lake

Male: Christoph Friedli - 3:55:35

Female: Rhylee Akeroyd - 4:17:04

Tineli Huka Hundy

Male: Matthew Walker - 4:31:12

Female: Elizabeth Hicks - 5:59:01

Gravel Grind

Male: Shanan Whitlock - 2:58:32

Female: Brittany Dykes - 3:26:15

Huka Steamer

Male: Alex Coventry - 2:40:25

Female: Kym Skerman - 3:13:49

Huka Teaser

Male: Craig Waterson - 1:20:45

Female: Rayne Mokaraka - 1:36:51

Enduro (2 laps around the lake)

Male: Andrew Campbell - 10:42:30

Female: Barbara Woolley - 13:43:58

Independent Traffic Control Length Of The Lake

Male: Oli Barnett - 1:28:59

Female: Alex Milne - 1:28:58

