OPETH Announce Australian And New Zealand Headline Tour In November 2025

Swedish rock legends OPETH are excited to announce a headline tour in Australia and New Zealand set for November 2025.

After 6 long years wait, the Nov ’25 tour promises to be groundbreaking - 7 absolutely massive concerts featuring 2 hours plus sets including landmark masterpieces and songs from Opeth’s darkest and heaviest album in decades - the critically acclaimed concept album, The last WILL and TESTAMENT.

OPETH AUSTRALIAN and NEW ZEALAND Tour Dates 2025

Friday 14 November - Auckland - Town Hall

Monday 17 November - Sydney - Sydney Opera House

Tuesday 18 November - Sydney - Sydney Opera House

Thursday 20 November - Brisbane Fortitude - Music Hall

Friday 21 November - Melbourne - Palais Theatre

Saturday 22 November - Adelaide Hindley - St Music Hall

Monday 24 November - Perth - Astor Theatre

Presale: Thursday 14th November @ 11:00am AEDT

General Public On Sale: Friday 15th November @ 11:00am AEDT

From: https://metropolistouring.com/opeth-2025/ or https://davidroywilliams.com/tours/opeth-2025/

“The band’s sound was immaculate; their performance was the best gig of the year.” Get Ready To Rock

OPETH are offering a special bundle for fans who pre-order the album The last WILL and TESTAMENT, which is due for release on November 22, 2024. Fans who pre-order the album on Wednesday 13th November 2024 will receive a special ticket pre-sale code for the tour!

Tickets go on general sale on Friday 15th November 11:00am AEDT

PRE-ORDER THE ALBUM FROM THESE STORES TO GET ACCESS TO THE TICKETS PRE-SALE: https://omerchaus.myshopify.com

“Opeth’s set was characterised by their signature blend of death metal and progressive rock, a style they've honed since their formation. Their performance was not just a showcase of technical skill but also a testament to their ability to create a deep, diverse sonic experience... further solidifying their legacy as one of the most innovative and influential bands in heavy music.” Metal Junkbox

OPETH's 14th studio album, The last WILL and TESTAMENT, is set for release on November 22, 2024 via Moderbolaget / Reigning Phoenix Music. It is 5 long years since their last album - 2019's In Cauda Venenum - and also marks 30 years of the esteemed, creative band.

Opeth vocalist/guitarist Mikael Åkerfeldt admits, "I love this record. I have to say it (write it). Maybe I’m proud even? There are some familiar ingredients in there I suppose. Most of our music has sprung from the same source, so I guess it’s not much of a shocker if it’s going to sound like 'us’. I’m a bit in awe of what we did with “The Last Will and Testament”. It feels like a dream. There is some 'coherence' and 'songwriting skills' I hope, but what do I know? I tend to favour the 'strange' over the 'obvious,' but I feel like I’m in the minority, and that’s fine. So…fair warning! Don’t expect an instant rush (as per usual), but if you do “get it” (have you got it yet?) right away, that’s ok too!"

The last WILL and TESTAMENT is a concept album set in the post-World War I era, unfolding the story of a wealthy, conservative patriarch whose last will and testament reveals shocking family secrets. The narrative weaves through the patriarch's confessions, the reactions of his twin children, and the mysterious presence of a polio-ridden girl who the family have taken care of. The album begins with the reading of the father's will in his mansion. Among those in attendance is a young girl, who, despite being an orphan and polio-ridden, has been raised by the family. Her presence at the will reading raises suspicions and questions among the twins.

