Kaylee Bell Releases New Single 'Cowboy Up' Out Now

Award-winning country-pop sensation Kaylee Bell is back with a bold new single, “Cowboy Up”, a boot stomping high energy tune about standing at a crossroads in a relationship. ‘Cowboy Up’ is the first taste of new music from Bell since the March release of her #1 album Nights Like This.

Produced by Travis Heidelman, the producer behind 2024’s biggest break out hit Dasha’s ‘Austin (Boots Stop Workin’)’ and co-written during SongHubs Aotearoa alongside Kiwi music talents Jol Mulholland and Brooke Singer, "Cowboy Up" is all about that pivotal moment in a relationship, when a man must make a choice—either step up and take responsibility or move on – ‘cowboy up or cowboy out’. It’s a declaration of independence, wrapped up in Bell’s signature blend of powerhouse vocals and country-pop hooks driving the message home.

While the song carries a powerful message, “Cowboy Up” is also a fun and spirited song, delivering a vibrant arrangement that makes it impossible not to sing along. The lyrics cut deep, delivering a no-nonsense ultimatum with the phrase "cowboy up" serving as a rallying call for women to demand respect and accountability in their relationships. With its infectious energy, the track is poised to become a fan favourite, combining Bell’s gift for storytelling with an irresistible lively sound.

Since teasing "Cowboy Up" on TikTok, the song has exploded with over a million views, building massive anticipation for the full release. Fans have flooded Bell’s social media, excited to hear the full version.

In addition to releasing new music, Bell has a packed performance schedule ahead. Beginning tonight in Auckland, she will be supporting international superstar Kane Brown across his Australasian arena tour. Bell is also set to perform at Australia’s biggest country music festival, CMC Rocks and Jim Beam Homegrown next March.

"Cowboy Up" offers a bold reminder that Bell is not afraid to tackle the hard truths in life and relationships through her music. With this new release, she continues to lead the charge in Australasia’s country-pop scene.

