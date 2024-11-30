Fazerdaze Releases Transcendent New Album 'Soft Power'

New Zealand artist and producer Fazerdaze unveils her second album, Soft Power, a release that marks the realisation of her ambitious sonic vision. Steeped in deep meaning and fueled by fierce self-compassion and empowerment, Soft Power is out now via section1 and Buttrfly Records (AU/NZ). This expansive record provided Fazerdaze a space to fully embrace her inner strength and power, while staying connected to her softness, rawness, and vulnerability.

Speaking about what it means to her, Fazerdaze (real name Amelia Murray) shares, “This is what I created during the darkest, loneliest, most tumultuous years of my life – entering womanhood, navigating the world, the music industry, and what I thought was love. In my scariest moments, this album was my anchor for hope, purpose, and light. I am so relieved and content to finally share with you; Soft Power.”

With an atmospheric feel reminiscent of sunset festival sets, the album beautifully balances lightness and tenderness with a sense of determination and resilience. The video was filmed in LA during a day off from tour, directed by Lanning Sally and animated by Rollinos (Gabriel Rolim) in Sao Paolo, Brazil.

The release of recent singles ‘A Thousand Years’, ‘Cherry Pie’ and ‘Bigger’ - all featured on the LP - has only amplified Fazerdaze’s acclaim. Her music has been spotlighted on BBC 6 Music’s New Music Fix playlist and BBC Radio 1’s Indie Show, with praise pouring in from outlets such as The FADER, DORK, Wonderland, Under The Radar, DIY, Clash, and many more. She has also been selected as Spotify AU & NZ’s next RADAR artist, ensuring further support from the service over the next six months. Speaking about it, she comments "Feeling honoured to be named a Spotify RADAR artist. With so much incredible music out there, having this kind of support from Spotify means a lot. Thanks for backing the journey, Spotify!"

Currently on an extensive tour with POND across North America, Amelia’s community both through her live shows and online continues to grow, aided by her recently created Fazerdaze Collective - a virtual workspace on Zoom where she and her fans can come together, work on individual projects, collaborate, and stay connected through live chat. The collective has organically evolved into a Fazerdaze Discord channel.

Fazerdaze’s long-awaited comeback EP Break! in 2022 marked a seismic shift in her career and a powerful leap into personal freedom. After overcoming personal struggles and industry hurdles since her acclaimed 2017 debut Morningside, Break! was her moment of liberation. Praised by The Guardian, The FADER, NME, DIY, The Line of Best Fit, and previous champions including Pitchfork, MOJO, and more.

While 2017’s Morningside was a deeply intimate bedroom pop record, Fazerdaze’s recent work has sought a more expansive sound, drawing inspiration from the likes of Tame Impala, The Cure, and U2’s The Joshua Tree.

With her new album Soft Power, Fazerdaze has unleashed an 11-track opus, steeped in fierce self-compassion and matured self-awareness, painting with a broader, more expansive palette. Playfully dubbing it a “bedroom stadium record,” she melds synths and electronic beats with classic rock touches, creating a sound that balances gritty authenticity with moments of refined pop brilliance.

The majority of Soft Power was recorded and produced by Fazerdaze herself, with co-mixing by Simon Gooding and engineering assistance from Emily Wheatcroft-Snape on the album’s drum parts. This album stands as a testament to an artist who eschews grandstanding, instead searching for truth in simplicity. Fazerdaze offers a voice to listeners who are on their own journeys of self-discovery, inviting them to tap into their own ‘Soft Power.’

