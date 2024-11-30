Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Jack White Announces No Name Tour: Australia & New Zealand – December 2024

Saturday, 30 November 2024, 7:33 pm
Press Release: Frontier Touring Company

Frontier Touring is pleased to announce 12 x time GRAMMY winner Jack White has extended his upcoming December 2024 tour, with five new cities added today across Australia and New Zealand.

In addition to his two sold-out Victorian shows at Civic Hall Ballarat on Friday 6 December, and Melbourne's Corner Hotel on Saturday 7 December (presented by ALWAYS LIVE), White announces new performances in Brisbane, Melbourne, Hobart, Sydney, and Auckland.

Registrations for pre-sale access via www.jackwhiteiii.com/tour-dates

Frontier Members presale begins Monday 18 November (10am local time) – see website for full info. General Public tickets will then go on sale Friday 22 November (10am local time) via frontiertouring.com/jackwhite.

White’s sixth solo album No Name is out now via Third Man Records.

