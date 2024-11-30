Everything Is Recorded Announces New Album Temporary

Everything Is Recorded, the collaborative music project centred around producer Richard Russell, announces news of their third studio album. Temporary will be released on 28th February 2025 via XL Recordings and features an incredible roll call of collaborators including Sampha, Bill Callahan, Noah Cyrus, Florence Welch, Maddy Prior, Berwyn, Alabaster Deplume, Jah Wobble, Yazz Ahmed, Laura Groves, Kamasi Washington, Ricky Washington, Roses Gabor, Jack Peňate, Samantha Morton, Clari Freeman-Taylor and Nourished By Time.

Created over four years from 2020 to 2024, Temporary was recorded in the main at Russell’s own west London Copper House studio, alongside sessions in Tottenham, Cumbria, Dorset, Los Angeles and Las Vegas, and is set to build on previous acclaimed releases including 2018’s eponymous, Mercury Prize-nominated debut album. On Temporary, Russell reboots his musical DNA: while his music had previously been about rhythm, words and melody in that order, on Temporary he swaps rhythm and melody, the rhythm taking up less space and the melody coming to the fore. Musically some songs are inspired by the sonic thought experiment “what if folk music had ‘gone digital’ in the 80s, just as reggae had?”, while spiritually and lyrically the themes encompass grief and loss. The results – elevated by an intriguing and diverse set of collaborators who sound like the best and freshest versions of themselves – are the most luminous and relaxed compositions of Russell’s career. Every song sounds washed in sunshine and graced by tenderness. More fragile and quieter than previous Everything Is Recorded output, it might be one of the gentlest records ever made about death. In Russell’s own words “making the album was joyous, a way of hallowing life.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Temporary will be released LP, CD and digitally and is available to pre-order now.

To celebrate news of the album, Everything Is Recorded today releases 'Losing You', the second single to be taken from the album. It features the redemptive vocals of longtime collaborators Sampha and Laura Groves alongside musical contributions from British-Bahraini composer and trumpeter Yazz Ahmed, and bass hero Jah Wobble, who brings the transformative, low-slung bass energy Russell has always sought. The single is accompanied by a stunning night-shot video by director Ed Morris that features Russell, Sampha, Ahmed, Wobble, Tic, and Mary In The Junkyard’s Clari Freeman-Taylor (who also provides vocals on the album’s 'Swamp Dream #3', a clip of which can be heard in the video). 'Losing You' follows the release of the album’s first single, 'Porcupine Tattoo' in September, a stripped-back lament featuring two American musical icons - Noah Cyrus and Bill Callahan - appearing on record together for the very first time. The duo also appear in a Hardy Blechman-directed music video for the song that was released last week.

Temporary will be the first full Everything Is Recorded release in over four years but follows a prolific period of music-making for Richard Russell. As Everything Is Recorded, he released four album-length pieces via Soundcloud and Bandcamp only over the past twelve months: ‘Summer Solstice’, ‘Autumn Equinox’, ‘Winter Solstice’ and ‘Spring Equinox’. Each was recorded during extended, one-day improvised jams on the date of their respective titles at Russell’s west London Copper House studio, featuring an eclectic cast of musicians and collaborators. Earlier this year, he teamed up with singer, songwriter and acclaimed actor and director Samantha Morton as musical duo SAM MORTON to release their acclaimed debut album Daffodils & Dirt. Meanwhile, he produced ‘Four Kinds of Horses’ from i/o, Peter Gabriel’s first number one album in over 30 years, as well as this old house, the debut EP from tipped London trio Mary In The Junkyard. Most recently, Russell’s interview on the Trackstar platform produced a viral moment, hitting over 1.5 million views and counting in a matter of days.

© Scoop Media

