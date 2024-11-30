ABG Announces New EP ‘Home Is A State Of Mind’

Bankrupt Records proudly announces the return of ABG with their latest—and final—EP, ‘Home is a state of mind’, set for release on December 18, 2024. The four-track collection follows their acclaimed 2022 release, ‘bar is low’, and a string of remixes and collaborations.

A trademark ABG release, ‘Home is a state of mind’ distills their signature sound into a sub-20-minute package. The first single, musicmusicmusic—out now—fuses euphoric rave piano and frenetic breakbeats with a nostalgic touch of classic string pads and vocal cuts ripped straight from the Zero-G Datafiles. Other tracks traverse a wide spectrum of textures, from deep, driving basslines and off-kilter synths to expansive, soulful atmospheres.

Written over the past three years in transient moments—in the back of the tour van and at the beach—the EP is scattered yet playful, an energy reflected in its vibrant cover art by Tasha Tziakis. Her collage perfectly captures the patchwork inspiration behind the release.

This final chapter also marks the end of the road for ABG, the long-time solo project of drummer Josh Finegan (Recitals, SODA BOYZ).

To celebrate, ABG will host an EP release party on Thursday, December 19, at Moon, joined by poets and Bankrupt co-conspirators Skymning, Synthetic Children, Impress, and Margot Montes de Oca.

‘Home is a state of mind’ is out December 18 via Bankrupt Records, with preorders now available on Bandcamp, including a limited run of minidiscs.

Tickets to the release party are available via Under the Radar.

Links:

Streaming pre-save: https://music.drm.co.nz/hiasom-abg/

Bandcamp: https://bankruptworldwide.bandcamp.com/album/home-is-a-state-of-mind

Release party tickets: https://www.undertheradar.co.nz/gig/93666/ABG-EP-Release-Show.utr

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/abg_muzak/

© Scoop Media

