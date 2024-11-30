Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Geoffrey O'Connor Shares 'Let's Make Love Feel Good Again' Featuring Emma Russack

Saturday, 30 November 2024, 8:15 pm
Press Release:

Beloved Naarm/Melbourne alt-pop producer and songwriter, Geoffrey O'Connor (Crayon Fields) unveils a new track and accompanying video titled 'Let's Make Love Feel Good Again. It's the second single from his upcoming album I Love What We Do, due Friday, February 14 via much-loved indie label, Dinosaur City (Emma Russack, Workhorse, bodies of divine infinite and eternal spirit, e4444e, Simona Castricum, Punko and more). 

Featuring luscious harmonies courtesy of acclaimed singer/songwriter, Emma Russack, 'Let's Make Love Feel Good Again' is an ode to wanting to be fun forever. The accompanying video clip, which Geoffrey created and directed himself, sees the return of our favourite motif, the Disney Golden Age animated penguin. "The music video features a performance on a popular Penguin community TV channel (the titles and subtitles are in 'penguin')" says Geoffrey. "Keeping up with an adorable and extremely talented penguin is tough, so I allowed myself many takes for this video. My confidence was elevated by the presence of my friend Sarah Mary Chadwick, who did my makeup and gave me a cool vibe that I will be forever trying to live up to."

Geoffrey’s 2021 album For As Long As I Can Remember was a collection of darkly romantic duets with artists such as Laura Jean, HTRK’s Jonnine Standish, and Becky Sui Zhen, and was awarded album of the week with 3RRR and 2SER. Geoffrey in turn received Best Song and Best Pop Act nominations at the 2021 Music Victoria Awards.

Now, Geoffrey turns that collaborative impulse towards his music, working with the virtuosic Hank Clifton-Williamson (Sarah Mary Chadwick, Mystery Shopper) on piano, violin and flute, Genevieve Fry (King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard) on harp, Jessica Venables (Jessica Says) on cello, and Emma Kelley on musical saw and violin. Backing vocalists include 80 year old folk/blues legend Margret RoadKnight, as well as Emma Russack and Chloe Sanger (Good Morning). He also returns to duet mode on album closer 'It’s Nice To Think' with the inimitable Sarah Mary Chadwick.

The album is dominated by themes of rain, from Geoffrey’s Spy-In-A-Thunderstorm look on the Darren Sylvester-photographed cover, to the atmospheric field recordings that permeate the album. But it’s also Geoffrey’s sunniest record in a long time, at points harking back to the wide-eyed technicolour pop of his much-loved 2000s group Crayon Fields.

I Love What We Do sees a few sunbeams piercing through Geoffrey’s usually pensive, reflective, adult-oriented pop. “I find rain both exciting and soothing - two very different yet complementary feelings,” he says. “Similarly, the title I Love What We Do makes me think of both the wild and mundane things lovers do. This all feels appropriate for a collection of songs about small moments that feel big.”

