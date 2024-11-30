Sounds Like Winter From Sydney Headline Auckland’s Goth Night At Ding Dong Lounge

Auckland’s Goth Night returns to Ding Dong Lounge on Friday, 17 January 2025, promising an unforgettable evening of dark music and connection. Taking over both levels of the venue, the event features live performances upstairs at Dead Witch and DJs in the main bar, offering distinct atmospheres for every shade of goth. From brooding darkwave to post-punk and goth rock, the night delivers a carefully curated soundtrack that has made Goth Night a staple of the underground scene.

Headlining the evening is Sounds Like Winter, a post-punk band from Sydney celebrated for their dynamic sound, which blends loping basslines, sharp guitars, and tribal rhythms. Known for addressing the absurdities of modern life, the band offers a fresh, raw take on the goth and post-punk genres. This Auckland performance is a rare opportunity to see them in an intimate venue before they take the stage at Wellington’s Gathering Shadows 2025 the following night. Another band, traveling to Auckland specifically for this event, will be announced soon, adding to an already stellar lineup.

On the ground floor, a roster of Auckland’s most experienced goth DJs will keep the energy dark and captivating. The Doctor, a staple of both the city’s alternative scene, will be joined by regulars Gravedigger and Passion Crypt, who have been integral to every Goth Night event both in Auckland and beyond. Ravebat and Gaga Exterminator round out the lineup, spinning a heavy focus on darkwave alongside goth classics and underground gems. With two levels of music and diverse offerings, the event is designed to captivate the goth community and newcomers alike.

Goth Night isn’t just about the music; it’s about creating a space for alternative culture to thrive. Attendees are invited to embrace their unique goth style, whether it’s traditional, romantic, or darkwave-inspired, and become part of the night’s rich tapestry of alternative fashion and culture. Arrive early to enjoy a goth-themed cocktail available before 9 PM, and take in the distinct vibes offered across the two levels of the venue.

Tickets are on sale now, with early bird pricing at just $15 until 11 PM on Thursday, 28 November. After that, general admission tickets will be $25, and door sales will be $30, subject to availability. This event is expected to sell out, so secure your spot now to avoid missing out.

Presales are available online at Ding Dong Lounge’s website.

ACT UP Entertainment Presents Goth Night

Event Details:

Date: Friday, 17 January 2025

Friday, 17 January 2025 Location: Ding Dong Lounge, Auckland

Ding Dong Lounge, Auckland Doors Open: 8 PM

8 PM Tickets: Early Bird $15 (until 28 November), General Admission $25, Door Sales $30

Early Bird $15 (until 28 November), General Admission $25, Door Sales $30 Featuring: Sounds Like Winter (Sydney) + TBA live band + DJs The Doctor, Gravedigger, Passion Crypt, Ravebat, and Gaga Exterminator

Don’t miss a night that will echo long into the shadows.

