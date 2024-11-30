FLAXXIES + TIKI TAANE Team Up On Infectious New Single + Video ‘DAYWRECKER’

Aotearoa’s fun-loving musical larrikins FLAXXIES unleash brand new single ‘DAYWRECKER’, featuring everyone’s favourite Kiwi artist, the legendary TIKI TAANE – singing on the track, featuring in the video, and of course, at the helm producing and mixing. A fresh, authentic reggae-infused banger, ‘Daywrecker’ is the perfect playlist addition and soundtrack for your carefree summer mish!

A sunshiny reggae anthem imbued with the spirit of summer, ‘Daywrecker’’s contagious rhythm and catchy hooks embodies the vibrant energy of Flaxxies sonic persona. Delivering a sarcastic yet playful commentary on New Zealand’s drinking culture, ‘Daywrecker’ shines a light on the challenging habits many of us fall into whilst being stuck in, or surrounded by, our problematic national past-time.

But in true laid-back Flaxxies fashion, this playful tongue in cheek peek at drinking culture also carries a hopeful message: that not all of our days will be wrecked, and our struggles won’t define us forever.

A magical Flaxxies and Tiki Taane mix are not a new blend of musical goodness, as Taane has been working with the young band for a few years now, having produced and mixed many of their recent songs, including the acclaimed SUNSTRUCK EP.

However, with ‘Daywrecker’, this is the first time Tiki Taane has gotten out from behind the mixing desk and onto the mic with Flaxxies, the idea developing earlier this year when Taane discovered their demo and expressed interest in working with the band to develop the track to its full potential.

Flaxxies share: “We enjoyed experimenting with new production techniques and instruments, including trumpets, percussion and Tiki’s famous vocal dubs. There are some really cool moments in the song that we can’t wait for you to hear - especially Tiki's verse, which seamlessly ties everything together and elevates the energy of this track to a new level.”

Old school mates Eric Goodger (lead guitar), Nick Tait (rhythm guitar), Chris Manning (bass/trumpet), Benji Humphries (lead singer) and Neo Lee (drums) are renowned for their energetic surf-rock vibes and reggae grooves, and ‘Daywrecker’ stays true to form as the band keeps the energy high while experimenting with a fresh twist on their usual reggae sound.

“With ‘Daywrecker’ our goal was to create a true Kiwi classic – one that encourages listeners to reflect on our culture, while also presenting as a fun and light-hearted banger for your Kiwi Summer roadie. BOSH!” state Flaxxies.

Taane would not only end up involved musically on ‘Daywrecker’, he also seals the deal by embracing the fun role of the TV anchorman in what can only be classed as a quintessentially humourous Flaxxies video.

As with all things Flaxxies, the song continues the bands strong connection to the Coromandel and to New Zealand’s classic summers with the single artwork created by local artist Jason Tahatika from Whitianga.

The new tune will undoubtedly garner the love from radio ears around the country and add to the widespread radio airplay lists Flaxxies have managed to accrue with their most recent feel good summer hit ‘Heart Of Fire’, and all their instant Hot 20 NZ Single Chart entries ‘Blister’; ‘Liquid Gold’; ‘Snapped Up (By The Boss)’; ‘Time To Go’, and ‘Cast Me Away’.

Fast becoming one of Aotearoa’s most in-demand young live bands thanks to their infectious fun-filled energy, Flaxxies are a must-see act. Set to hit the hot holiday spots, Flaxxies are playing summer festy shows in Taupō, Coroglen, and Matarangi at the end of the year and heading into 2025.

Flaxxies accumulate a solid live following wherever they perform, so round up the wider whānau and book your tickets to see them live now. Go to flaxxies.nz for all the details.

