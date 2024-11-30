Gary Anderson - New Country Release - 'When You're Tipsy' - A New Face To The Music Scene

When Gary Anderson's showreel was sent to the states two years ago, he never could have anticipated the whirlwind that followed. It landed in the hands of legendary record producer George E Tobin (Tiffany, Thelma Houston, Natalie Cole, Kim Carnes, Kenny Rogers, Tina Turner). George labelled Gary as one of the most exciting new Music artists he had seen in a long time. Tobin contacted Gary, eventually sent him down to Nashville and we now have a new star in the making. Anderson, who grew up in Perth, Western Australia, sings of life experiences with an authenticity that makes a farmer sing, a country girl smile and city folk wistful. His sound is modern and unique with driving guitars, pounding drums and his powerful melodic vocal centre stage. He works his boots off.

Announcing Gary Anderson’s new single “When You’re Tipsy”, the first single lifted from his upcoming Nashville recorded album “A Real Good Time” under Album Label McJames Music Nashville USA. The album is a body of work featuring 20 extraordinary tracks and a heartfelt celebration of life experiences and country living.

This debut gem, written by Tracy Alan White & Stacy Hogan contains moments that revel in joy and nostalgia, yet dares to dwell on the ups and downs of modern relationships that face so many people in today's world. It's a fun song about those late night calls you get from an ex who has had a couple of drinks and begins feeling sentimental towards the way things were.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Featured on this track is world renowned saxophonist Jim Hoke who also recently played on Paul McCartney's album and on the albums of many legends in the US. Also featured on backing vocals on the track is the sensational Mike Lusk who tours with and is backing singer for superstars Martina McBride and Montgomery Gentry.

What’s more, having spent the past two years touring and performing on stages from Mount Isa to Melbourne, and all stops in between, Gary is fit and strong and a helluva live performer to witness, holding nothing back, when he hits that stage he let's ‘er rip and it becomes not just a show, it's an experience. Recently, Anderson's hot live performances caught the eye of legendary manager Rick Barker, former manager of Taylor Swift, the man who launched Taylor's career. Rick is now handling Gary's music career.

But there’s more ..

Gary will perform two major shows in Tamworth at the annual country music festival in January 2025 at the Capitol theatre and the iconic 1000 seat Tamworth Town Hall.

Get Gary’s new single here: https://distrokid.com/hyperfollow/garyanderson/when-youre-tipsy

Website: www.garyandersonmusic.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/thegaryanderson/

© Scoop Media

