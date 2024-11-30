Raducanu Along With World’s Top Doubles Duo Routliffe-dabrowski Head For Asb Classic

British tennis star Emma Raducanu will make her third straight appearance at the ASB Classic, returning to Auckland which is one of her favourite stops.

The 2021 US Open Champion is set to make a return to the game after being sidelined with an ankle injury for two months.

Two other US Open champions will join Raducanu at the ASB Classic in the form of newly-crowned WTA Finals doubles winners, New Zealand’s Erin Routliffe and Canadian partner Gaby Dabrowski.

The pair, like Raducanu, were unlikely winners at the US Open at Flushing Meadows, with the doubles duo pairing up for the first time in 2023 and going on to win the final. This year they were quarterfinalists at the US Open, semifinalists at Roland Garros, runners-up in Wimbledon before their victory in the WTA Finals in Riyadh.

While Raducanu required a wildcard spot to compete in Auckland in 2024 following a significant injury layoff in 2023, this year she has worked her way to 58th on the WTA rankings with more consistent and promising form.

Raducanu impressed at the last ASB Classic, including her loss in the match of the women’s tournament, a three-set clash of high quality against Ukraine’s former world No. 3 ranked, Elena Svitolina.

The British player plans to return to the game for Great Britain in the Billie Jean King Cup this month, after she was a key figure in GBR’s win over France in April, where she won both singles matches.

She is looking forward to her return to Auckland.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“The people are very friendly and very hospitable. I always have a great time there. The weather, when it is nice, is really beautiful,” said Raducanu.

“One of my best friends lives in Auckland and her family do too, so I think I will be there for Christmas Day. Over the last two years, we have gone an hour north to their beach house and had a barbeque there. It is really wholesome. The quality of the meat and fish is so fresh and I am looking forward to it.”

No doubt Raducanu is looking to hook some useful catches on the court as well after a year of some encouragement, with 20 wins from her 33 matches, often having her progress halted against a top seed.

She made the round of 16 in Abu Dhabi before losing to second seed Ons Jabeur; the round of 32 at Indian Wells before going down against world no. 1 Aryna Sabalenka and the quarters at Stuttgart before being eliminated against world no.2 Iga Swiatek. She made the semifinals in Nottingham, the quarterfinals at Eastbourne, the fourth round at Wimbledon before losing to Kiwi Lulu Sun and the quarterfinals in Washington and Seoul.

“Mentally I feel like I am in a better place to compete now than I ever have been before since the US Open. It’s going to probably take me some tournaments to get up to speed but once I do, I think I am in a better headspace to compete now.”

The British player is still young, having recently turned 21 years, with few players, if any, having faced such scrutiny and challenges both on and off the court following her upset US Open title.

She is well placed to add voice to any youngsters setting out in the game.

“The best advice for up-and-coming kiwi players is probably not to get disheartened by a defeat, especially at a young age. They do not really matter as much as you think they do in the moment,” said Raducanu. “Keep working on trying to play the right way and develop your game and skillsets.”

Raducanu has fond memories of her form at Auckland and looking to go further in 2025.

Meanwhile there will be considerable interest with the world’s best women’s doubles pairing on show at the ASB Classic.

Dabrowski and Routliffe teamed up to win their first Grand Slam doubles title in only their fourth tournament as a team in 2023.

For Routliffe, the win at the US Open served as a springboard. Two years ago Routliffe had contemplated retirement, but after finding the perfect chemistry with Dabrowski, she soared up the rankings to become New Zealand's first Hologic WTA Tour World No.1 this year. To cap it off she was selected along with Lulu Sun to represent New Zealand at the Paris Olympic Games.

"Two years ago, if you told me this was happening, I would not have believed you," Routliffe said. "It's a testament to years and years of working and learning myself and what works for me. Having people around me that believe in me no matter what. Gaby taking a chance on me when my ranking was probably not as high as she would have liked in our partnership.

"I will never forget that and I don't take any of it for granted. It's been a quick rise to the top of the game. I'm excited for more."

The final women’s field for the ASB Classic will be announced the first week December.

The WTA women’s tournament at the ASB Classic gets underway on 30 December followed by the ATP men’s tournament from 6 January 2025.

© Scoop Media

