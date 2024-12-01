New Kiwi Bagpipe Documentary Available Worldwide

01 December 2024

A spellbinding expose into the journey New Zealand bagpipers and drummers take to compete on the world stage is the focus of the ‘12,000 Miles’ documentary, being launched on New Zealand’s public broadcaster RNZ tomorrow, the Royal New Zealand Pipe Bands' Association has announced.

"We are excited to finally show this incredible documentary to the rest of the world," RNZPBA Management Board member Stu McHale said.

This collaboration between Radio New Zealand and the RNZPBA will see the documentary provided free-to-air through their website and Youtube channels. Viewers right across New Zealand and the world will get to dip their toes into the behind-the-scenes journey of four of our best pipe bands taking on the world at the 2023 World Pipe Band Championships.

"Telling our story as New Zealanders is intrinsic to our culture. This documentary is all about our story - the highs, lows, challenges, and rewards as these bands pursue their dreams of performing at the World Pipe Band Championships, revealing the spirit and commitment that defines New Zealand’s finest," Mr McHale said.

With over 160 musicians from across New Zealand coming together, 12000 Miles offers viewers a front-row seat to the trials, triumphs, and traditions that define this remarkable journey. Cameras capture the excitement, nerves, and dedication as each band fine-tunes their performances, works through setbacks, and aims for excellence. From rigorous rehearsals to moments of reflection, the series provides an intimate look at the mental, physical, and musical preparation required to compete on the world stage.

"12,000 Miles captures all the moments, the emotions and everything in between on the journey to represent us on the world stage. Quintessentially ‘Kiwi’ at times, the documentary establishes for the world our special sub-culture that exists down-under of this much-loved traditional art form,” Mr McHale said.

Supplied: RNZPBA

John Sellwood, renowned New Zealand storyteller and 12,000 Miles documentary director, said “Pipe bands are the synchronized swimmers of the music world, their creativity and dedication to precision is simply extraordinary.

“This documentary was as much about capturing the power of camaraderie and collaboration as it was the stunning musical performances.

“The bagpipes are a temperamental instrument and creating a winning sound can be a bit like balancing a stack of plates in one hand while juggling knives in the other. But when you achieve that balance, it’s sheer magic for the players and the audience.

“If there’s a single word that underscores this documentary and ethos of pipe bands it’s ‘passion’ – an unrelenting dedication to the music and performance.”

Supplied: RNZPBA

“We hope this inspires the next generation of Kiwi pipers and drummers to not only take up the pipes and drums, but to aspire to be world-beaters like our top bands are,” Mr McHale said.

“There are endless opportunities in playing the bagpipes and drums that just don't exist as readily in other hobbies and pursuits. As the documentary shows, regardless of who you are, where you come from or what situation you find yourself in, piping and drumming is for everyone.

"You never know what parent, caregiver, friend or family member might see the documentary and say 'Yeah, I think little Jimmy/Janey might be good at that'.”

Supplied: RNZPBA

