NZSA Mentor Programme 2025 - Open For Applications

Sunday, 1 December 2024, 4:05 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Society of Authors

The NZ Society of Authors Mentor programme 2025 seeks applications from writers looking for professional development, a safe space to discuss their work, intellectual community, role models, accountability and substantive feedback.

The NZSA Mentor Programme is designed to give beginning or emerging writers who demonstrate potential and commitment the opportunity to work closely with an experienced writer as their mentor in order to hone their writing skills and, in the process, take a piece of work from the early stages to a polished manuscript with potential for publication.

NZSA seek to reflect and expand the depth and breadth of our sector and welcome applications from diverse writers working across a range of genres and writing disciplines with two mentorships tagged to these emerging writers. This programme is made possible thanks to support from Creative New Zealand. More

Applications for the 2025 programme are accepted from 1 December 2024 to 1 February 2025.

The writers and creators who gained mentorships in 2024 polished and refined their skills under the mentorship of these talented professionals: Lee Murray, Cassie Hart, Greg McGee, Kiri Piahana-Wong, Anne Kennedy, Judy Mohr, Graci Kim, Harriet Allan, Catherine Chidgey, Mikaela Nyman, Rosetta Allan, and Barbara Else.

Want to Apply?

First take a look at: NZSA Mentor Programme Guidelines and Rules for Mentees - https://authors.org.nz/nzsa-mentor-programme-rules/
Second: NZSA Mentors List - https://authors.org.nz/nzsa-mentor-programme/nzsa-mentor-list/
Then: NZSA Mentor Programme application form - https://authors.org.nz/nzsa-mentor-programme-application-form/

