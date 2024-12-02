ZZ Top With Special Guests George Thorogood & The Destroyers Announce Tour

ZZ Top (Photo/Supplied)

MELBOURNE/AUCKLAND: MONDAY, DECEMBER 2 - Rock n Roll Hall of fame inductees and legends of rock, ZZ TOP announce 2025 Australian and New Zealand dates for The Elevation Tour in April-May. The tour will see ZZ Top perform in Adelaide, Perth, Melbourne, Sydney, Auckland and Wellington.

Masters of American blues-rock GEORGE THOROGOOD & THE DESTROYERS top-off the billing as special guests.

Tickets to all shows will go on sale Monday, December 9 at 1.00pm local time.

Mastercard cardholders have special access to presale tickets in Australia and New Zealand commencing Wednesday, December 4, 12pm until Friday, December 6 at 12pm. Check out priceless.com/music for details.

ZZ TOP, “That Little Ol’ Band From Texas” has been at it for well over a half century, delivering rock, blues and boogie on the road and in the studio to millions of devoted fans.

With classic songs such as “Sharp Dressed Man”, “Legs” and “Gimme Me All Your Lovin” and iconography as distinctive as their sound, ZZ TOP is virtually synonymous with beards, hotrod cars, spinning guitars and that magic keychain, all of which transcend geography and language.

As a touring entity, the bands current line-up of Billy Gibbons, Frank Beard and Elwood Francis have performed before millions of fans on four continents.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading They have sold hundreds of millions of records over the course of their career, have been officially designated as Heroes of The State of Texas, inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame (by Keith Richards, no less) and have been referenced in countless cartoons and sitcoms. They are true rock icons and, against all odds, they’re really just doing what they’ve always done.

Since 1976, George Thorogood & The Destroyers have sold over 15 million albums, built a catalogue of classic hits, and played more than 8,000 ferocious live shows including their 2022 tour of Australia and New Zealand on their 45th Anniversary ‘Good To Be Bad Tour’.

Through it all, they’ve remained one of the most consistent – and consistently passionate –progenitors of blues-based rock in pop culture history.

For Thorogood and his longtime band – Jeff Simon (drums, percussion), Bill Blough (bass guitar), Jim Suhler (rhythm guitar) and Buddy Leach (saxophone) – the power to rock audiences has been both battle cry and creed since the beginning.

It’s on stage that George & The Destroyers flip the switch delivering their signature hits “Get A Haircut”, “I Drink Alone”, “One Bourbon, One Scotch, One Beer”, “Move It On Over”, “Who Do You Love” and the definitive badass anthem “Bad To The Bone”.

With this uncompromising double bill of ZZ TOP and George Thorogood & The Destroyers you are guaranteed one hell of a night of rock ‘n’ roll.

ZZ TOP with GEORGE THOROGOOD & THE DESTROYERS

AUSTRALIA/NEW ZEALAND 2025 TOUR DATES:

Tues, April 29 – ADELAIDE – AEC ARENA

Thurs, May 1 – PERTH – LANGLEY PARK

Weds, May 7 – MELBOURNE – MARGARET COURT ARENA

Tues, May 13 – SYDNEY – ICC SYDNEY THEATRE

Sat, May 17 – AUCKLAND – SPARK ARENA

Sun, May 18 – WELLINGTON – TSB ARENA

ZZ Top and George Thorogood & The Destroyers are also touring Australia as part of Red Hot Summer 2025

Mastercard Pre-Sale: 12pm Wed, Dec 4 until 12pm Fri, Dec 6

Live Nation Pre-Sale: 12pm Fri, Dec 6 until 12pm Mon, Dec 9

Ticket Agent Pre-Sale: 1pm Fri, Dec 6 until 12pm Mon, Dec 9

GENERAL TICKETS ON SALE 1PM MON, DEC 9

