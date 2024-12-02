Save The Date: Jennifer Ward-Lealand And Michael Hurst On Tour With In Other Words

Credit: Dean O'Gorman

Figment Productions is thrilled to announce the nationwide tour of In Other Words, starring celebrated actors and real-life couple Jennifer Ward-Lealand and Michael Hurst. This tour follows the productions highly successful Australasian premiere and sold out season at Q Theatre Auckland, which charmed critics and audiences alike. Don’t miss the opportunity to experience the unforgettable production in Hamilton, Wellington, Christchurch, Dunedin, Wānaka, Hastings, and Auckland from 22 February 2025. See the full tour schedule below.

Connected by the music of Frank Sinatra, this intimate, humorous and deeply moving love story explores the effects of Alzheimer’s disease and the transformative power of music to help us remember the past, connect with the present and hope for the future. Meet characters Arthur and Jane as they retell how they met, fell in love and tried to cope with an encroaching illness.

In Other Words, full of life's frustrations and humour, promises to be an outstanding production from UK playwright Matthew Seager. This season is directed by Michael Hurst, Jennifer Ward-Lealand, and Callum Brodie.

Praise for the Auckland season:

"Moments of joy and humour performed to perfection by two masters of their craft." – NZ Herald

"In Other Words is a testament to the power of theatre to move and transform" – Broadway World

“Powerhouse performers at the very top of their game.” – Theatreview

“Hurst & Ward-Lealand are masterful in their depiction of the complexities of life and the joys and sorrows it brings.” – Andrew Whiteside

In Other Words plays:

Clarence St Theatre, Hamilton

Hamilton Arts Festival

22nd & 23rd Feb

Circa Theatre, Wellington

27th Feb – 2nd Mar & 5th – 8th March

Isaac Theatre Royal, Christchurch

13th – 15th Mar

Dunedin

TBA 2025

Wānaka

TBA 2025

Opera House, Hastings

4th Apr

Q Theatre, Auckland

11th-12th April

