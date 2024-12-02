BNZ Auckland Lantern Festival To Light Up Manukau In February

BNZ Auckland Lantern Festival (credit Tataki Auckland Unlimited)

The BNZ Auckland Lantern Festival will light up South Auckland’s Manukau Sports Bowl in February 2025 as it celebrates the Chinese New Year and the Year of the Snake.

The highly anticipated four-day festival, presented by Tātaki Auckland Unlimited on behalf of Auckland Council, will run from Thursday 13 February – Sunday 16 February and will surprise and delight visitors with hundreds of handmade lanterns, traditional and contemporary performances, cultural displays and delicious food.

In the Chinese zodiac calendar 2025 signifies the Year of the Snake which illuminates the Snake’s wisdom and intuition and symbolises transformation and personal growth.

In celebration of the Year of the Snake, a magnificent handmade snake lantern will be on display beside the main stage at the festival.

Michelle Hooper, Head of Major Events at Tātaki Auckland Unlimited says the festival is a cornerstone of Auckland’s cultural festival offering.

“We’re proud to be holding the BNZ Auckland Lantern Festival in Manukau again in 2025. It’s a wonderful celebration of Chinese culture and a testament to Auckland's proud Chinese heritage. This is our largest cultural event, attracting over 110,000 attendees in 2024, and one of the best-loved festivals in our summer calendar. We’re looking forward to sharing four days of performances, food, stalls - and of course, the spectacular lanterns which will be on show for everyone to enjoy.

“This event has been bringing the Auckland community together since 2000 and it showcases the artistry, innovation and vibrancy of our region and that’s worth celebrating.”

BNZ Senior Brand Partnerships Manager, Kim Ravenhall, says: “The Lantern Festival is a fantastic celebration of Auckland’s diverse communities, and we’re delighted to continue our support in 2025.”

Notes:

2025 celebrates the Year of the Snake

The BNZ Auckland Lantern Festival showcases more than 500 handmade lanterns

Two food areas including 60 food stalls will sell delicious food from many cultures and a further 20 retail stalls will offer craft and gift merchandise

A spectacular fireworks display will close the festival each night on February 14,15 and 16.

The first Auckland Lantern Festival was delivered in 2000 by the Asia New Zealand Foundation in partnership with then Auckland City Council at Albert Park. The event has since grown to be the largest cultural festival in the region, taking place over four days

In 2023 BNZ became the naming rights partner of both the Auckland Lantern Festival and the Auckland Diwali Festival. The announcement of the partnership can be found HERE

