GIBSON XCVIII Share New Single “Serotonin” | Announces $5 GA Live Show

ASHBURTON, NZ (Monday, November 25th 2024) - Aotearoa-based indie-pop duo GIBSON XCVIII (98) have today announced their new single titled ‘SEROTONIN’, along with their “$5 GA SHOW” in Otautahi / Christchurch on 22nd December, to cap off an eventful and successful 2024.

Dean Gibson and Mark Holwood (Ngai Tahu) formed GIBSON XCVIII in 2020, driven by a passion for creating easy-listening music that resonates with people from all walks of life across the motu. Known for their catchy hooks, eloquent guitar riffs, and captivating live performances, the duo has consistently delivered music that connects deeply with their audience.

This week, Gibson & Holwood are excited to announce their next single, titled “SEROTONIN”, which is set to be released on all streaming platforms on Friday December 20th, 2024. SEROTONIN explores the concept of reassurance, and how a simple reminder that someone is there for you can make a huge difference in their lives.

“It’s all about us being human beings” says Gibson. “We often get bogged down with the intricacies and hurdles life throws at us, that sometimes we forget that there are important people who surround and reminds us that they are there for us to lean on”

“It’s by far the best song we’ve written so far” adds Holwood.

Along with the announcement of their new single, GIBSON XCVIII have also announced a live show at Space Academy on Sunday December 22nd to celebrate their release and to send off 2024 with a bang. They have gone one step further, sharing that GA tickets are $5 (plus BF) to express their gratitude to their followers & wider audience.

“We’ve gone back to basics – we want to make our shows easily accessible for everyone and anyone” Gibson adds, “You don’t have to be cultured or a specific kind of person to come to our show and have fun. Everyone is always welcome “

2024 was certainly an eventful year for the pair – earlier they released their third single “SEE YOU AGAIN” to a warm reception and to national radio play, both student & commercial, & embarked on a 4-date tour across the country. GIBSON XCVIII also featured at Queenstown’s Winter PRIDE festival – furthering their commitment to creating an inclusive and welcoming musical experience for all.

