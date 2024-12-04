7th Annual Global Demand Awards Finalists Announced

Los Angeles (December 3, 2024) — Parrot Analytics announced the finalists for the 7th annual Global Demand Awards, which recognize the world’s most in-demand and value-driving TV series and movies for the year 2024. Winners in all categories will be announced in January 2025.

Understanding the value drivers of the entertainment industry is more important now than ever, and this year’s awards hopes to shine a light on the series and films that deliver just that.

“This year’s finalists represent a remarkable cross-section of the global entertainment landscape, showcasing an exceptional ability to resonate with diverse audience tastes and trends from around the world,” said Brandon Katz, Senior Entertainment Industry Strategist at Parrot Analytics and Executive Producer of the Global Demand Awards. “These nominees are a testament to the creators, studios, and platforms who truly have their finger on the pulse of global content preferences, reflecting the ever-evolving nature of storytelling in today’s interconnected world.”

The current finalists for each category are determined based on global audience demand data for the period January 1, 2024 – October 31, 2024.

A further note on methodology: TV series are only included if the show was released in the 2024 calendar year, or if any new episodes were released in the 2024 calendar year. For movies, the analysis timeframe that has been applied is Nov 1, 2023 - Oct 31, 2024 to ensure that U.S. holiday season movie releases are captured.

The list of categories for the 7th Annual Global Demand Awards includes:

TV Categories

World’s Choice — Most In-Demand TV Show in the World 2024

Most In-Demand Series Debut of 2024

Most In-Demand Anime Series of 2024

Most In-Demand Children’s Series of 2024

Most In-Demand Comedy Series of 2024

Most In-Demand Documentary Series of 2024

Most In-Demand Drama Series of 2024

Most In-Demand Horror Series of 2024

Most In-Demand Reality Series of 2024

Most In-Demand Superhero Series of 2024

Most In-Demand Asian Original Series of 2024

Most In-Demand European Original Series of 2024

Most In-Demand Latin American Original Series of 2024

Movie Categories

World’s Choice — Most In-Demand Movie in the World 2024

Most In-Demand Movie Premiere of 2024 (45-day window)

Most In-Demand Action Movie of 2024

Most In-Demand Animated Movie of 2024

Most In-Demand Comedy Movie of 2024

Most In-Demand Documentary Movie of 2024

Most In-Demand Drama Movie of 2024

Most In-Demand Horror Movie of 2024

Most In-Demand Asian Export of 2024

Most In-Demand European Export of 2024

Most In-Demand Latin American Export of 2024

Most In-Demand Classic Film of 2024

The top five finalists for each category of the 7th Annual Global Demand Awards are as follows, in alphabetical order, subject to change:

World’s Choice — Most In-Demand TV Show in the World 2024

Hazbin Hotel

House Of The Dragon

My Hero Academia

Reacher

The Boys

Most In-Demand Series Debut of 2024

Avatar: The Last Airbender

Fallout

Hazbin Hotel

Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar

The Acolyte

Most In-Demand Anime Series of 2024

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End

My Hero Academia

Solo Leveling

One Piece

Most In-Demand Children’s Series of 2024

Masha And The Bear

PAW Patrol

Peppa Pig

Sesame Street

Spongebob Squarepants

Most In-Demand Comedy Series of 2024

Hazbin Hotel

Family Guy

Saturday Night Live

The Simpsons

Young Sheldon

Most In-Demand Documentary Series of 2024

Ancient Aliens

Formula 1: Drive To Survive

Prehistoric Planet

The Curse Of Oak Island

Welcome To Wrexham

Most In-Demand Drama Series of 2024

Bridgerton

House Of The Dragon

Mirzapur

Reacher

The Boys

Most In-Demand Horror Series of 2024

American Horror Story

From

Kaiju No. 8

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live

Most In-Demand Reality Series of 2024

America's Got Talent

Big Brother (US)

Impractical Jokers

RuPaul's Drag Race

The Voice (US)

Most In-Demand Superhero Series of 2024

Invincible

Marvel's What If...?

Superman & Lois

The Boys

The Umbrella Academy

Most In-Demand Asian Original Series of 2024

Marry My Husband

Mirzapur

Panchayat

Queen Of Tears

Squid Game

Most In-Demand European Original Series of 2024

3 Body Problem

Baby Reindeer

Doctor Who (2005)

Slow Horses

The Gentlemen

Most In-Demand Latin American Original Series of 2024

Big Brother Brasil

Bandidos

La Rosa De Guadalupe

Como Dice El Dicho

Gran Hermano Argentina

World’s Choice — Most In-Demand Movie in the World 2024

Dune: Part Two

Godzilla Minus One

Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire

Salaar

Stree 2

Most In-Demand Movie Premiere of 2024 (45-day window)

Dune: Part Two

Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire

Inside Out 2

Stree 2

The Marvels

Most In-Demand Action Movie of 2024

Dune: Part Two

Godzilla Minus One

Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire

Salaar

The Marvels

Most In-Demand Animated Movie of 2024

Despicable Me 4

Inside Out 2

Kung Fu Panda 4

Migration

Trolls Band Together

Most In-Demand Comedy Movie of 2024

Aavesham

Anyone But You

Dunki

The Fall Guy

Wonka

Most In-Demand Documentary Movie of 2024

20 Days In Mariupol

Bitconned

Curry & Cyanide: The Jolly Joseph Case

The Greatest Night In Pop

Thriller 40

Most In-Demand Drama Movie of 2024

Dune: Part Two

Dunki

Godzilla Minus One

Kalki 2898 AD

Salaar

Most In-Demand Horror Movie of 2024

Abigail

Alien: Romulus

Shaitaan

Stree 2

The First Omen

Most In-Demand Asian Export of 2024

Dunki

Godzilla Minus One

Kalki 2898 AD

Salaar

Stree 2

Most In-Demand European Export of 2024

Argylle

Civil War

Society Of The Snow

The Ministry Of Ungentlemanly Warfare

The Zone Of Interest

Most In-Demand Latin American Export of 2024

Biônicos

Latido

Meu Cunhado É Um Vampiro

Rest In Peace

Sayen: The Huntress (Sayen: La Cazadora)

Most In-Demand Classic Film of 2024

Fight Club

Harry Potter And The Sorcerer's Stone

The Godfather

The Shawshank Redemption

Titanic

These finalists reflect the diverse and eclectic tastes of modern global audiences which range from massive Hollywood and Bollywood blockbusters, Japanese animation, reality series, and everything in between. Audiences across the globe have never enjoyed more access to entertainment outside of their home market than today.

These finalists are a microcosm for how the granular regional and macro audience preferences must now work in tandem to fully power an entertainment media company’s total ambition.

By better understanding the specific programming that appeals to various cultures, programmers can develop entertainment that forms even deeper emotional bonds with a diverse array of audiences across the world, increasing the value of both creators and platforms longterm.

About The Global Demand Awards:

The Global Demand Awards is the world’s first unbiased, data-driven entertainment awards event. The winning TV series, movies and talent are determined using empirical audience demand around the world; there are no judges and no voting committees involved. Instead, winners are selected using Parrot Analytics’ global audience demand measurement system, which measures how much a TV series, movie or talent resonates with people in 200+ markets around the world, across all platforms.

About Parrot Analytics

Parrot Analytics is the leader in global entertainment analytics. The company values content, talent and IP by measuring over 2 billion audiences globally. Leveraging audience demand and content supply, Parrot Analytics can determine how much any TV show or movie is worth on a specific platform by region. Parrot Analytics’ partners use this knowledge to help better understand global supply and demand across all platforms to value content and talent, drive better production, distribution, acquisition, and marketing decisions, as well as increase D2C growth and retention.

