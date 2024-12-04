7th Annual Global Demand Awards Finalists Announced

Los Angeles (December 3, 2024) — Parrot Analytics announced the finalists for the 7th annual Global Demand Awards, which recognize the world’s most in-demand and value-driving TV series and movies for the year 2024. Winners in all categories will be announced in January 2025.
Understanding the value drivers of the entertainment industry is more important now than ever, and this year’s awards hopes to shine a light on the series and films that deliver just that.
“This year’s finalists represent a remarkable cross-section of the global entertainment landscape, showcasing an exceptional ability to resonate with diverse audience tastes and trends from around the world,” said Brandon Katz, Senior Entertainment Industry Strategist at Parrot Analytics and Executive Producer of the Global Demand Awards. “These nominees are a testament to the creators, studios, and platforms who truly have their finger on the pulse of global content preferences, reflecting the ever-evolving nature of storytelling in today’s interconnected world.”
The current finalists for each category are determined based on global audience demand data for the period January 1, 2024 – October 31, 2024.
A further note on methodology: TV series are only included if the show was released in the 2024 calendar year, or if any new episodes were released in the 2024 calendar year. For movies, the analysis timeframe that has been applied is Nov 1, 2023 - Oct 31, 2024 to ensure that U.S. holiday season movie releases are captured.
The list of categories for the 7th Annual Global Demand Awards includes:
TV Categories
World’s Choice — Most In-Demand TV Show in the World 2024
Most In-Demand Series Debut of 2024
Most In-Demand Anime Series of 2024
Most In-Demand Children’s Series of 2024
Most In-Demand Comedy Series of 2024
Most In-Demand Documentary Series of 2024
Most In-Demand Drama Series of 2024
Most In-Demand Horror Series of 2024
Most In-Demand Reality Series of 2024
Most In-Demand Superhero Series of 2024
Most In-Demand Asian Original Series of 2024
Most In-Demand European Original Series of 2024
Most In-Demand Latin American Original Series of 2024
Movie Categories
World’s Choice — Most In-Demand Movie in the World 2024
Most In-Demand Movie Premiere of 2024 (45-day window)
Most In-Demand Action Movie of 2024
Most In-Demand Animated Movie of 2024
Most In-Demand Comedy Movie of 2024
Most In-Demand Documentary Movie of 2024
Most In-Demand Drama Movie of 2024
Most In-Demand Horror Movie of 2024
Most In-Demand Asian Export of 2024
Most In-Demand European Export of 2024
Most In-Demand Latin American Export of 2024
Most In-Demand Classic Film of 2024
The top five finalists for each category of the 7th Annual Global Demand Awards are as follows, in alphabetical order, subject to change:
World’s Choice — Most In-Demand TV Show in the World 2024
- Hazbin Hotel
- House Of The Dragon
- My Hero Academia
- Reacher
- The Boys
Most In-Demand Series Debut of 2024
- Avatar: The Last Airbender
- Fallout
- Hazbin Hotel
- Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar
- The Acolyte
Most In-Demand Anime Series of 2024
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba
- Frieren: Beyond Journey's End
- My Hero Academia
- Solo Leveling
- One Piece
Most In-Demand Children’s Series of 2024
- Masha And The Bear
- PAW Patrol
- Peppa Pig
- Sesame Street
- Spongebob Squarepants
Most In-Demand Comedy Series of 2024
- Hazbin Hotel
- Family Guy
- Saturday Night Live
- The Simpsons
- Young Sheldon
Most In-Demand Documentary Series of 2024
- Ancient Aliens
- Formula 1: Drive To Survive
- Prehistoric Planet
- The Curse Of Oak Island
- Welcome To Wrexham
Most In-Demand Drama Series of 2024
- Bridgerton
- House Of The Dragon
- Mirzapur
- Reacher
- The Boys
Most In-Demand Horror Series of 2024
- American Horror Story
- From
- Kaiju No. 8
- The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon
- The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live
Most In-Demand Reality Series of 2024
- America's Got Talent
- Big Brother (US)
- Impractical Jokers
- RuPaul's Drag Race
- The Voice (US)
Most In-Demand Superhero Series of 2024
- Invincible
- Marvel's What If...?
- Superman & Lois
- The Boys
- The Umbrella Academy
Most In-Demand Asian Original Series of 2024
- Marry My Husband
- Mirzapur
- Panchayat
- Queen Of Tears
- Squid Game
Most In-Demand European Original Series of 2024
- 3 Body Problem
- Baby Reindeer
- Doctor Who (2005)
- Slow Horses
- The Gentlemen
Most In-Demand Latin American Original Series of 2024
- Big Brother Brasil
- Bandidos
- La Rosa De Guadalupe
- Como Dice El Dicho
- Gran Hermano Argentina
World’s Choice — Most In-Demand Movie in the World 2024
- Dune: Part Two
- Godzilla Minus One
- Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire
- Salaar
- Stree 2
Most In-Demand Movie Premiere of 2024 (45-day window)
- Dune: Part Two
- Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire
- Inside Out 2
- Stree 2
- The Marvels
Most In-Demand Action Movie of 2024
- Dune: Part Two
- Godzilla Minus One
- Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire
- Salaar
- The Marvels
Most In-Demand Animated Movie of 2024
- Despicable Me 4
- Inside Out 2
- Kung Fu Panda 4
- Migration
- Trolls Band Together
Most In-Demand Comedy Movie of 2024
- Aavesham
- Anyone But You
- Dunki
- The Fall Guy
- Wonka
Most In-Demand Documentary Movie of 2024
- 20 Days In Mariupol
- Bitconned
- Curry & Cyanide: The Jolly Joseph Case
- The Greatest Night In Pop
- Thriller 40
Most In-Demand Drama Movie of 2024
- Dune: Part Two
- Dunki
- Godzilla Minus One
- Kalki 2898 AD
Salaar
Most In-Demand Horror Movie of 2024
- Abigail
- Alien: Romulus
- Shaitaan
- Stree 2
- The First Omen
Most In-Demand Asian Export of 2024
- Dunki
- Godzilla Minus One
- Kalki 2898 AD
- Salaar
- Stree 2
Most In-Demand European Export of 2024
- Argylle
- Civil War
- Society Of The Snow
- The Ministry Of Ungentlemanly Warfare
- The Zone Of Interest
Most In-Demand Latin American Export of 2024
- Biônicos
- Latido
- Meu Cunhado É Um Vampiro
- Rest In Peace
- Sayen: The Huntress (Sayen: La Cazadora)
Most In-Demand Classic Film of 2024
- Fight Club
- Harry Potter And The Sorcerer's Stone
- The Godfather
- The Shawshank Redemption
- Titanic
These finalists reflect the diverse and eclectic tastes of modern global audiences which range from massive Hollywood and Bollywood blockbusters, Japanese animation, reality series, and everything in between. Audiences across the globe have never enjoyed more access to entertainment outside of their home market than today.
These finalists are a microcosm for how the granular regional and macro audience preferences must now work in tandem to fully power an entertainment media company’s total ambition.
By better understanding the specific programming that appeals to various cultures, programmers can develop entertainment that forms even deeper emotional bonds with a diverse array of audiences across the world, increasing the value of both creators and platforms longterm.
About The Global Demand Awards:
The Global Demand Awards is the world’s first unbiased, data-driven entertainment awards event. The winning TV series, movies and talent are determined using empirical audience demand around the world; there are no judges and no voting committees involved. Instead, winners are selected using Parrot Analytics’ global audience demand measurement system, which measures how much a TV series, movie or talent resonates with people in 200+ markets around the world, across all platforms.
About Parrot Analytics
Parrot Analytics is the leader in global entertainment analytics. The company values content, talent and IP by measuring over 2 billion audiences globally. Leveraging audience demand and content supply, Parrot Analytics can determine how much any TV show or movie is worth on a specific platform by region. Parrot Analytics’ partners use this knowledge to help better understand global supply and demand across all platforms to value content and talent, drive better production, distribution, acquisition, and marketing decisions, as well as increase D2C growth and retention.