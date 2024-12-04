Esther Stars In West

Esther Topfer: Infinity is Within, 2020, Mixed Media / Supplied

Optiv101 Fine Arts and Multimedia Studios new play is the Solo Exhibition and Esther Topfer is up first match!

Optiv101 Fine Arts and Multimedia Studios presents Esther Topfer – the Solo Exhibition at Whanganui Arts at the Centre from December 14 to 22.

Esther is a 2009 graduate of the Quay School of the Arts, and a founding team member of the studios since 2012.

Her game book includes curation and management of Optiv101 group exhibitions at all levels; the Optiv101 Australian Rules Exhibition in Sydney, Australia (2014), the Optiv101 Aotearoa NZL 200, Thistle Hall, Wellington (2015), and the Optiv101 Summer Open (2024).

Typically her art practice dictates the use of narratives or makes a statement, but she says,

‘my new works doesn’t HAARP on about climate change or make commentary about the outrageous cost of living”.

She is often asked, “Are you from Whanganui?” and she used to reply, “I’m from Gisborne”.

But now when the question is posed, she responds, “Yes, yes I am now.”

Her new body of work is landscape of Whanganui. They are responding to her vibrant community and “my connection to my turangawaewae; my place to stand”.

Optiv101 Fine Arts and Multimedia Studios congratulate Esther Topfer for premier Solo Match winner.

Esther Topfer

A Solo Exhibition of retrospective and new works

Opening Function – Friday, December 13, from 5.30pm

19 Taupo Quay, Whanganui

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

