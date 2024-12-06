From Classroom To Cinema: High School Produces An Ambitious Feature Film

Auckland, New Zealand – December 2024 – A Catholic girls’ high school in Auckland has achieved what few schools dare to dream: the creation of a full-length feature film. Chasing Stars, a thought-provoking story about self-discovery, authenticity, and the power of music, was entirely written, directed, performed, and produced by students and staff.

Clocking in at 119 minutes, Chasing Stars showcases the immense creativity, talent, and determination of the school community. The project not only highlights the filmmaking and storytelling capabilities of young people but also redefines what’s possible in high school education.

The film follows Marama, a determined young woman, as she uncovers corruption in a fictionalized global music corporation. Through the student’s own original music and heartfelt performances, the story explores themes of identity and the pursuit of truth.

Keith Paterson, the film’s co-producer and lead mentor, reflects on the extraordinary journey: "This project began as a way to encourage students to share their ideas learn about the process of film making. It quickly grew into something much bigger—an unforgettable experience for everyone involved and a true celebration of our school community's creative potential."

With a production budget of just $6,000 NZD, Chasing Stars relied on resourcefulness and teamwork to bring its ambitious vision to life. Students were involved in every aspect of production, from acting and scriptwriting to music composition and post-production editing.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

The soundtrack, featuring original songs written and performed by students includes live recordings from the film as well as score and studio recordings by Maddy Low, who is also a lead actress and music co-director.

"Being part of this film has been pretty life-changing" says Ava Crowe, a Year 12 student who served as lead actor, co-producer, co-director, and songwriter. Since the film wrapped, she is now in the process of making her own short film outside of school using the skills she gained from the experience.

Chasing Stars has already won international awards such as ‘Best debut feature film’, ‘Best original story’ and ‘Best Song of the Month’ at film festivals in India, Greece, New York and Montreal, placing this high school production on the international stage. The film will premiere publicly on YouTube in December, offering audiences a unique glimpse into what young creatives can achieve when given the opportunity.

About the School:

The school, with a longstanding tradition of fostering creativity and excellence, is proud to champion student-led projects that combine artistic expression with real-world skills.

© Scoop Media

