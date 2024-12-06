Tennis New Zealand Summer Series Gets Underway

The summer of tennis has arrived with professional tennis tournaments being held right across the country this summer. The Tennis New Zealand Summer Series consists of six national and international level events. Anchored by the ASB Classic, starting 30 December, the series will also feature official World Tennis Tour events in Wellington, Tauranga and Timaru, as well as two top-tier national events: the Wellington Open and Te Anau Invitational.

“The ASB Classic is one of New Zealand’s favourite events and continues to go from strength to strength. Alongside the Classic, there are many other opportunities to catch live elite-level tennis right across New Zealand through the Summer Series,” said Tennis NZ Chief Executive Julie Paterson.

“There’s nothing quite like seeing world-class tennis up close, and we’re proud to be able to offer free entry to the public at many of the Summer Series events. We’ve worked with local tennis centres to offer great spectator environments, with an intimate feel, great food & drink options and courtside hospitality available. With our top Kiwi players in action, and some future stars of the game, these events should be on everyone’s list this year to get along,” said Paterson.

World Tennis Tour events have been held in Wellington and Tauranga for the last two summers, and for the first time this summer a third event will be held in Timaru. These events offer official ATP & WTA world tour rankings points, as well as a combined $220,000 in prize money. Aimed at the emerging tier of tennis professionals, it’s expected players from more than 20 countries will compete, with the likelihood that some will go on to Grand Slam tennis within the next 12 months.

The first event of the Tennis NZ Summer Series, the Wellington Open, began this week, and features NZ’s top ranked male KP Pannu, and his Davis Cup teammate Ajeet Rai in the draw, alongside NZ women’s Billie Jean King Cup representative Vivian Yang. Pannu and Rai will feature at the Te Anau Invitational as well, where a Wildcard into the ASB Classic main draw will be on the line.

The Tennis New Zealand Summer Series ensures the public will get to enjoy professional live tennis this summer, with most of them free to enter and options for courtside corporate hospitality available. The six events are:

- The Wellington Open (4-7 December)

- World Tennis Tour: Wellington (9-15 December)

- EVES Open World Tennis Tour: Tauranga (16-22 December)

- Te Anau Invitational (28-29 December)

- ASB Classic (30 Dec - 11 Jan 2025)

- World Tennis Tour: Timaru (10-16 February 2025)

For more information on the Tennis NZ Summer Series, click here or visit:

tennis.kiwi/summer

