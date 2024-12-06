(NZ) Tin Roof Release 'Winter'

CREDIT: JOEY RUSSELL

Tāmaki Makaurau act Tin Roof have announced 'Winter' as the second single from their debut EP Footnotes.

The catchy track celebrates the colder months in the appropriately named Grey Lynn, but has a sunny feel – making it perfect listening for December.

Released on 25 July 2024, Footnotes also features lead single 'I Don’t Wanna Fall In Love', an ode to conflicted lovers everywhere – as well as 'Same Stars', which reflects on the fact that wherever you go there you are.

Written and sung by the band's bassist Neil Morrison, Meanwhile,

'Don’t Beat Up Love'

started as a T. Rex meets Beatles pastiche, but ended up a groovy roast of love as it unravels.

Comprising the rhythmic chops of James Elliott on drums, the tuneful foundation of Neil Morrison on Ibanez bass and vox, and the soulful riffs of Johnny Glass on his Reverend Warhawk guitar and vocals, Tin Roof weave cunning melody with wry lyricism.

Whether you find yourself tapping to the band's infectious rhythms or pondering their more existential musings, one thing's for sure – Tin Roof deliver earworms that continue to wriggle once the music fades.

ARTIST BIO

