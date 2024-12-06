Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
UEFA Foundation For Children To Continue Supporting This Is How We Football (TIHWF) Programmes In 2025

Friday, 6 December 2024, 1:32 pm
Press Release: Oceania Football Confederation

The Oceania Football Confederation (OFC) is pleased to confirm it has secured continued funding from the UEFA Foundation for Children for This Is How We Football (TIHWF) programmes in 2025.

(Photo/OFC Media)

Launched in 2022, the TIHWF initiative focuses on promoting inclusivity, gender equality, and youth engagement across Oceania. Designed for 13-18 year old girls, the programme has been instrumental in providing young women with opportunities to engage in football, often for the first time, fostering social development, and encouraging healthier lifestyles.

By addressing these key social issues, TIHWF has empowered communities, especially in remote island nations, where access to organised sports and development programmes can be limited.

UEFA Foundation’s continued support ensures the sustainability of projects like grassroots and youth training and festivals, leadership workshops, and educational campaigns across OFC’s member associations.

The UEFA Foundation funding includes the TIHWF programme along with other initiatives, such as the award-winning Just Play programme and social responsibility resource development.

“Every child should have the opportunity to reach their full potential, every child should have the same rights, and every child should have the same chances. UEFA Foundation is proud to support the programme “This Is How We Football” sharing the same aims and promoting inclusivity and gender equality among others” said UEFA Foundation for Children General Secretary Carine Nkoue.

OFC Women’s Football Manager Ashleigh Cox has praised the renewal of the partnership.

"The ongoing support from the UEFA Foundation for Children is a testament to the power of football to unite and inspire. This funding allows us to expand our reach and deepen our impact, ensuring football becomes a catalyst for positive change across Oceania."

In 2024 TIHWF was delivered in eight countries and six trainers from across the region attended the regional training of trainers.

The renewed partnership not only underscores the strong relationship between UEFA and OFC, but also highlights the global nature of football's potential to drive meaningful social change.

