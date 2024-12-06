Jones All Set For Greatest Challenge

Zeal Jones is a Kiwi rally star aiming for an international future. (Photo/ Tayler Burke)

Rising Kiwi rally star Zeal Jones is aiming to showcase his skills in what could be a career- defining few days in harsh winter conditions in Europe.

The final shoot-out in the 2024 TOYOTA GAZOO Racing WRC Challenge Program gets underway today in Finland and the prize will be a seat as a Generation 4 driver with the reigning World Rally Team Champions.

Zeal has fought his way through two rounds of competition in Japan to make the final stages and his skills in and out of the rally car are going to be assessed by a world class team that will include four-time WRC runner-up Mikko Hirvonen, former WRC co-driver Jouni Ampuja and former WRC driver Juho Hannien as well as a significant number of the TOYOTA GAZOO World Rally Team.

He has left no stone unturned in his final preparation since securing a spot in the final shootout just a few weeks ago. “My preparation has been very thorough,” he said. “I have tried dialling some research-based training into my program from potential scenarios we may be put into.

“General fitness and aerobic activity have still been at the forefront of my training with a mix of simulator sessions. However, I have also incorporated mental skills training to ensure I have the right mindset to attack this challenge and go over prepared as an all-around driver.

“Training with limited information ensures we go over fresh, and they test our natural ability as much as possible.

“In Finland, we know we will be tested physically, mentally and while driving on the ice and snow across a six day program, evaluating our pros and cons to determine the final driver to be selected to be part of the TGR WRC Challenge Program Generation 4.

“Winter conditions are a completely new experience for me. However, with my preparation, I have reached out to several experienced people in this field to give me a heads up, so I will at least go into it feeling a little less like a rookie.”

The TGR WRC Challenge Program was established in 2015 ahead of Toyota’s return to the top level of the WRC to identify and nurture talented young Japanese rally drivers. Zeal’s mother is Japanese making him eligible to compete. He is the youngest driver ever to become the NZRC Rally Challenge Champion, and is the 2024 New Zealand Rally Junior Champion.

The goal for the selected drivers is comprehensive growth as an athlete and the ultimate target is for them to become a professional rally driver and gain success in the World Rally Championship.

Takamoto Katsuta joined the program as part of the very first selection in 2015. From minimal rally experience, he went on to achieve his first WRC podium in 2021 at the Safari Rally Kenya. Having scored further podiums on rallies from Japan to Finland, Taka is now part of Toyota’s main TGR-WRT line-up. So far he has achieved five podiums in his WRC career.

