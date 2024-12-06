Fireworks, Dragons, And Snakes – Lunar New Year Festival Returns To Wellington

At a launch function last night, the Asian Events Trust confirmed that Wellington’s Lunar New Year Festival, celebrating the Year of the Snake, will return to the capital in February 2025.

The record-breaking 2024 festival drew 50,000 attendees after being rescued days before cancellation by new and now returning sponsor, the food giant Lee Kum Kee.

Wellington Mayor Tory Whanau and city councillors were among those at yesterday’s launch event who heard that the 2025 programme of performances and activities will be even bigger.

“For me and many Wellingtonians, festival day is one of the best events of the year. It brings vibrancy to the city and is crucial for supporting our diverse community,” said Whanau.

Asian Events Trust Chair, Linda Lim, said this year’s festival is 25% bigger, thanks to the addition of a two-week Asian themed culinary experience, a street festival on Courtenay Precinct on February 1 and a family fun zone in Frank Kitts Park on Festival Day on February 16.

“There’s 25% more time and ways to connect people through food, culture, and celebration.”

“We expect the festival day on February 16 to remain a big hit, with cultural displays, performances and the ever-popular Asian Market that takes over the waterfront.

This year’s programme introduces ‘Paint the Town Red’— a two-week culinary experience in partnership with Courtney Precinct. From January 29 to February 16, restaurants across Wellington will offer dishes and drinks inspired by Lunar New Year.

“Wellington is the culinary capital, with no shortage of Asian and Asian-fusion restaurants. We are thrilled to work with the Courtenay Precinct team and support the hospitality sector to help draw Wellingtonians into the CBD this summer.”

On February 1st, Courtenay Place will host a vibrant street festival featuring dragon and lion dancers, taiko drummers, musicians, and other performers, followed by the iconic fireworks display on Wellington’s waterfront, sponsored by Stonewood Group.

“Last year’s fireworks display drew a crowd of 30,000, and this year’s will be equally impressive.”

The festival’s biggest day is February 16, which will showcase Wellington’s diverse Asian communities. TSB Arena will offer crafts, displays, and performances, while Frank Kitts Park will have interactive activities for all ages, such as dragon dancing workshops. Shed 6 will transform into a bustling street market, serving up dumplings, matcha, and more.

Lim says the huge number of activities throughout the two-week festival will combine to offer a must-visit experience for both Wellingtonians and visitors to the city.

“A huge thank you to our principal sponsor Lee Kum Kee and all our other sponsors, for making the scale of this festival possible.

Vincent Wong, President APAC of Lee Kum Kee, said, “We are thrilled to support Wellington’s Lunar New Year Festival again next year. As a century-old brand deeply rooted in Asian culinary traditions, we are passionate about sharing the rich flavours of authentic Asian culture with people around the world.

“We look forward to welcoming everyone to join us in this vibrant celebration of culture and community.”

