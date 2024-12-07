Jenny Mitchell To Open For Kasey Chambers On 30 Date 2025 Australian Tour
Acclaimed New Zealand singer-songwriter Jenny Mitchell will open for Australian country music legend Kasey Chambers on her 2025 Australian tour. The highly anticipated tour will see Mitchell perform alongside Chambers in a series of shows across the country, in celebration of Chambers’ critically acclaimed new album; Backbone.
The announcement follows a huge year for Jenny, who’s current single ‘Where the Water’s Cold’ is receiving support from Australian radio. Originally from Gore, Jenny recently received a scholarship to play at Nashville’s iconic AmericanaFest before returning to Australasia to play Groundwater Country Music Festival on the Gold Coast and support another Australian country heavyweight, Adam Harvey, on a run of New South Wales shows.
"Like everyone in my generation of folk/country artists, Kasey has been a huge influence on my music. I am so deeply honoured to be able to share the stage with her and to see so many parts of Australia that I’ve dreamed of exploring!"
Known for her soul-stirring lyrics, Jenny has carved herself a strong following in both New Zealand and Australia and will travel to her 12th Tamworth Country Music Festival in January to open the first show of the Backbone tour at the hallowed Tamworth Town Hall.
Kasey Chambers – 2025 Backbone Tour Dates:
Jan 23 – Tamworth, NSW
Mar 13 – Devonport, TAS
Mar 14 – Prospect Vale, TAS
Mar 15 – Hobart, TAS
Mar 19 – Wyong, NSW
Mar 20 – Newcastle, NSW
Mar 22 – Penrith, NSW
Mar 26 – Albury, NSW
Mar 27 – Thirroul, NSW
Mar 28 – Canberra, ACT
11 Apr – Campbelltown, NSW
12 Apr – Dubbo, NSW
17 Apr – Darwin, NT
1 May – Renmark, SA
2 May – Adelaide, SA
3 May – Port Pirie, SA
10 May – Kalgoorlie, WA
11 May – Esperance, WA
13 May – Albany, WA
14 May – Bunbury, WA
15 May – Perth, WA
30 May – Shepparton, VIC
31 May – Bendigo, VIC
1 Jun – Frankton, VIC
3 Jun - Sale, VIC
6 Jun – Melbourne, VIC
7 Jun – Geelong, VIC
13 Jun – Twin Towns, QLD
14 Jun – Brisbane, QLD
15 Jun – Toowoomba, LD
Tickets available from:
https://kaseychambers.com