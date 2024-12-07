Jenny Mitchell To Open For Kasey Chambers On 30 Date 2025 Australian Tour

Acclaimed New Zealand singer-songwriter Jenny Mitchell will open for Australian country music legend Kasey Chambers on her 2025 Australian tour. The highly anticipated tour will see Mitchell perform alongside Chambers in a series of shows across the country, in celebration of Chambers’ critically acclaimed new album; Backbone.

The announcement follows a huge year for Jenny, who’s current single ‘Where the Water’s Cold’ is receiving support from Australian radio. Originally from Gore, Jenny recently received a scholarship to play at Nashville’s iconic AmericanaFest before returning to Australasia to play Groundwater Country Music Festival on the Gold Coast and support another Australian country heavyweight, Adam Harvey, on a run of New South Wales shows.

"Like everyone in my generation of folk/country artists, Kasey has been a huge influence on my music. I am so deeply honoured to be able to share the stage with her and to see so many parts of Australia that I’ve dreamed of exploring!"

Known for her soul-stirring lyrics, Jenny has carved herself a strong following in both New Zealand and Australia and will travel to her 12th Tamworth Country Music Festival in January to open the first show of the Backbone tour at the hallowed Tamworth Town Hall.

Kasey Chambers – 2025 Backbone Tour Dates:

Jan 23 – Tamworth, NSW

Mar 13 – Devonport, TAS

Mar 14 – Prospect Vale, TAS

Mar 15 – Hobart, TAS

Mar 19 – Wyong, NSW

Mar 20 – Newcastle, NSW

Mar 22 – Penrith, NSW

Mar 26 – Albury, NSW

Mar 27 – Thirroul, NSW

Mar 28 – Canberra, ACT

11 Apr – Campbelltown, NSW

12 Apr – Dubbo, NSW

17 Apr – Darwin, NT

1 May – Renmark, SA

2 May – Adelaide, SA

3 May – Port Pirie, SA

10 May – Kalgoorlie, WA

11 May – Esperance, WA

13 May – Albany, WA

14 May – Bunbury, WA

15 May – Perth, WA

30 May – Shepparton, VIC

31 May – Bendigo, VIC

1 Jun – Frankton, VIC

3 Jun - Sale, VIC

6 Jun – Melbourne, VIC

7 Jun – Geelong, VIC

13 Jun – Twin Towns, QLD

14 Jun – Brisbane, QLD

15 Jun – Toowoomba, LD

Tickets available from:

https://kaseychambers.com

