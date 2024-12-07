GLOrewa!, Orewa’s World-exclusive Glow-in-the-dark Storyscape Experience Launches

GLOrewa! is Orewa’s world-exclusive glow-in-the-dark experience. It opens for the very first time in February! GLOrewa brings together seven years of fabulously successful Glow Shows into one wild and whimsical adventure. GLOrewa is a magical maze of glow-in-the-dark storyscapes, which create an utterly unique world for children to explore. The Glow Shows sell out - get your ticket before GLOrewa! also sells out!

GLOrewa! is a magical maze of glow-in-the-dark storyscapes, which create an utterly original world for children to explore. It invites children to wander through its mysterious interactive stories and discover multi-sensory Glow-tastic creatures and characters.

Each twist and turn through GLOrewa!’s mysterious maze brings extraordinary sensations for the senses, from knife and fork lightning glowing in the sky, to being eyeballed by enormous giants or feeling the tickles of huge fluffy cylinders.

As children enjoy this extraordinary storytelling, they also learn; playing number and word challenges as they move through this whimsical world.

This Glow Show’s mashup of science, education art, storytelling and puppetry has charmed more than 115,000 children throughout Aotearoa since it was created in 2017, and this very special event in GLOrewa! comes amid huge demand for a show that is loved by young and old alike.

Grab your tickets from Eventfinda or the glowshow.co.nz now! This will sell out, so get in fast. Up to 10 people can participate every 10 minutes. The experience lasts approximately 30 minutes. Special events may be possible on request. Tickets can include a behind-the-scenes tour.

Who’s behind GLOrewa! and The Glow Shows?

Sarah Burren launched the Glow Show in 2017, after dreaming up the concept over several years. Sarah, a New Zealander, was based in London and Toronto for 15 years, and designed and made costumes for numerous TV and theatre shows, including Basil Brush’s attire for the BBC. She also worked across Europe and in North America, making couture garments for a range of celebrities, including Princess Diana and Sarah Ferguson in the mid-1980s.

She returned to Auckland in 1994 and has designed theatre, TV, film and spectacular live events including The America’s Cup Ball, Volvo Ocean Race, Sky City opening and Rugby World Cup 2011 as well as designing sets, costumes and props for over 50 children’s shows.

She is launching GLOrewa for the first time in February 2025, to meet demand for her exquisite creations to be experienced throughout the year.

