Ngā Manu Nature Reserve Launches Piki’s Perch—A New Summer Highlight

Ngā Manu Nature Reserve is thrilled to announce the opening ofPiki’s Perch, an exciting new visitor experience designed to connect people with nature in a whole new way. Piki’s Perch invites visitors to soar into the story of the kererū, uncovering the bird's vital role in forest regeneration and the ecosystems of Aotearoa New Zealand.

This innovative addition was proudly supported by the Kāpiti Coast District Council (KCDC) and a Lotteries Environment and Heritage Grant and brought to life by the talented team at Studio C. With stunning visuals and interactive elements,Piki’s Perchcreates an immersive journey that combines learning and fun—perfect for families and nature lovers of all ages.

“The launch of Piki’s Perch is a significant milestone in our commitment to enhancing the visitor experience at Ngā Manu,” says Anna McKenzie Hawea, General Manager at Ngā Manu Nature Reserve. “As we continue to grow, we’re excited to offer fresh ways for people to engage with nature and deepen their understanding of the incredible biodiversity here in Aotearoa New Zealand.”

The opening was commemorated with the planting of a Lemonwood / Tarata tree by Pikirangi & Tutere Parata.

Piki’s perch is just one of many exciting developments at Ngā Manu. Guests can now explore a fully redesigned website by ReadyToCreate.co that showcases all aspects of the Reserve – from the diverse wildlife and conservation efforts to the unique experiences on offer. The vibrant, engaging and audience-centric website makes planning a visit easier than ever, offering a seamless way to discover how visitors can connect with nature at Ngā Manu. It also acts as a window into the breadth of the conservation work, highlighting the vital role Ngā Manu plays in protecting national heritage.

With summer just around the corner, there’s no better time to meet the incredible wildlife at Ngā Manu. From the cheeky kea, charismatic kākā, and vibrant kākāriki to the mysterious tuna (longfin and shortfin eels), every encounter offers something special. For an unforgettable experience, don’t miss the intimate Kiwi Night Encounter—arguably the best way to meet a kiwi in New Zealand.

Whether you’re exploringPiki’s Perch, taking a guided tour, or simply relaxing in the serene surroundings, Soar through Summer at Ngā Manu.

