PARK RD Closes Out The Year With New Single

Saturday, 7 December 2024, 8:00 pm
Press Release: NikNak Media

Auckland indie-rock band PARK RD close out 2024 with their new single, ‘English Boy’.

Given its first spin on Triple J Drive, the high-energy track sees the band taking their sound in a more raw direction. ‘English Boy keeps the sound that has seen their fanbase continue to grow, short, sharp, and loud. The track is the first release in an exciting new chapter for PARK RD.

Produced by the band alongside Jol Mulholland (Neil & Liam Finn, Connan Mockasin), the track is the first new music since the release of their debut album, THE NOVEL in May.

Playing together since high school, the album was the culmination of countless hours of writing, recording, and performing. Since its release, the band has supported The Rions across Australia and undertaken headline tours in both New Zealand and Australia.

‘English Boy’ arrives ahead of a summer that will see them headlining the Garden Stage at Rhythm and Vines, appearing at Le Currents & Electric Avenue; as well as a joint headline tour across summer hotspots with indie electric duo, Foley.

For tickets and more information, https://www.loop.co.nz/events/park-rd-foley-summer-tour/

Find more from NikNak Media on InfoPages.
 
 
 
LIFESTYLE


 
