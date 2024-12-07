Alker's Clear Objective On Returning To Queenstown

Having claimed his second season-long Charles Schwab Cup on the PGA Tour Champions last month, Steven Alker has confirmed he is returning to Queenstown once again in an attempt to claim the New Zealand Open title.

The New Zealand Open presented by Sky Sport will be held at Millbrook Resort between February 27 and March 2 next year.

The objective for Alker is clear – to see his name on the Brodie Breeze trophy alongside some of the country’s greatest golfers including Sir Bob Charles, Greg Turner and Michael Campbell.

Alker won the Leading Amateur at the 1989 New Zealand Open when Greg Turner won his first title and has finished runner-up in the 2001 and 2002 events alongside Michael Campbell.

“Absolutely, the aim is to be holding the trophy come the end of the tournament next year. To win the New Zealand Open is something I have always wanted to achieve and I feel that my game is in a great place in terms of consistency and performance under pressure,” said Alker.

“There are some great names on that trophy and I would love to see my name on there too. I have watched a few other Kiwis get the chance to lift the trophy, I hope that 2025 is my turn.”

Speaking about returning to Millbrook Resort, Alker is looking forward to seeing some familiar faces and having local support behind him once again.

“It’s always great to have a crowd of friends, family and supporters following me during the tournament. Locals come out in force for us Kiwis and it really does make a difference.”

New Zealand Open tournament director, Michael Glading is delighted to have Alker as part of the field next year and commends his commitment to the event.

“Having Steven play is a real delight for both us who organise the event and the spectators who come to watch the tournament. He is a great ambassador for New Zealand and for our tournament, and we love having him as part of the event,” he said.

“His level of performance year after year really is something to behold. Not only has he won the Charles Schwab Cup in two of the last three seasons on the PGA Tour Champions, but he was also runner-up in 2023, proving that he really is one of the very best and most consistent players on the tour.”

The 104th New Zealand Open tees off at Millbrook Resort in Queenstown between 27 February and 2 March 2025. For more information, please visit nzopen.com.

About the 104th New Zealand Open | nzopen.com

The tournament is one of New Zealand’s leading sporting events with a long and prestigious history. It was founded in 1907 and will now be played for the 104th time between February 27 – March 2, 2025.

The New Zealand Open is the only National Open in world golf played in a Pro-Am Format and is a co-sanctioned event on the PGA Tour of Australasia and Asian Tour schedules. It also has a partnership agreement with the Japan Golf Tour.

A professional field will play the first two rounds alternately at Millbrook Resort’s Coronet and Remarkables courses. The final two rounds will be played on a composite course including holes from both courses.

The New Zealand Open Champion will be the leading player after 72 holes of stroke play.

The tournament also hosts 156 amateur players, each partnering with a professional in a two-man best-ball event, competing for the NZ Pro-Am Championship.

The New Zealand Open, presented by Sky Sport, will be live on the home of golf, Sky Sport, between February 27 – March 2, 2025.

