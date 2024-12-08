A MOTHER OF A PROGRAMME: Silo Theatre Announces Their 2025 Season

As Sophie Roberts embarks on her eleventh and final year as Artistic Director of Silo Theatre, the company is proud to announce a fearless, tender, and life-affirming 2025 season.



Across four remarkable productions, the 2025 season delves into themes of motherhood, identity, and the courage to evolve. From biological mothers, reluctant mothers and terrible mothers, to wonderful mothers, drag mothers and Papatūānuku; this season champions the courage it takes to care for and nurture people, the earth, and our communities.



True to the spirit of Roberts’ leadership, this programme embraces the transformative power of theatre, showcasing works that centre on female and queer storytelling, intergenerational perspectives, and the artists of Aotearoa who bring aroha and colour into our world.



“For my final season I have tried to focus on work that encourages us all to live distinct, audacious, and intentional lives. 2025 is populated by artists I love and admire who bring joy, wild creativity and a strong point of view to everything they do.” says Sophie Roberts.



Featuring three new works from Aotearoa, two Silo commissions, and one of the hottest new plays from overseas, there’s plenty on offer in Silo’s 2025 season.

First up, a new comedy from one of New Zealand’s most celebrated artists, presented in collaboration with Pōneke-based Barbarian Productions. What does it mean to live life at full speed? In Speed is Emotional, acclaimed New Zealand theatre-maker Jo Randerson ONZM shares the exhilarating chaos of life with ADHD. With outrageous humour and tender vulnerability, Randerson reveals a restless mind that fuels creativity and challenges conventions – they weave their punk poetic magic into a beautiful comedy about transcending labels, and living with a voltage so high it’s going to blow the mains.



Next up, a whānau-friendly adventure inspired by the magic of Miyazaki films and old school classics like The Goonies, presented in partnership with Auckland Live – Taniwha follows young Mereana and friends as they protect a taniwha from the urban development destroying its home.



The acclaimed team behind Silo’s 2017 adaptation of Peter and the Wolf – creator and composer Leon Radojkovic, director Sophie Roberts, and designers Jon Coddington, Rachel Marlow and Daniel Williams – are joined by Aotearoa visual artists Lissy and Rudi Robinson-Cole (Wharenui Harikoa) for Taniwha; a big-hearted celebration of friendship, environmental guardianship, and standing up for what’s right. Featuring live music, puppetry, videography, and a revolving cast of narrators, this is a one-of-a-kind, magical experience in the theatre for anyone aged 5 and up.

Following Taniwha, Silo continues its lineage of bringing the best writing from around the globe with the Milford Asset Management season of Mother Play.



This Tony Award-nominated play, by Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Paula Vogel, is a darkly comedic family drama exploring shifting identities and generational tensions. Following a critically-acclaimed Broadway run with Jessica Lange in 2024 and an upcoming 2025 season at Melbourne Theatre Company, Mother Play will arrive in Tāmaki for its Aotearoa premiere. This poignant exploration of motherhood and queerness stars theatre legend Jennifer Ludlam, alongside Amanda Tito (Scenes from the Climate Era) and Leon Wadham (The Rings of Power), with direction from Sophie Roberts.



Silo closes out their 2025 season with a glittering celebration of queer artistry and glorious activism. The world premiere of D.R.A.G (Dressed Resembling a God) sees the Q Theatre Loft transformed into Lady T’s, the hottest drag club this side of Karangahape Road, where three fierce Aotearoa drag performers go head-to-head for the crown.



Designer, drag queen, and longtime Silo collaborator Daniel Williams, makes his directorial debut with this spectacle of charisma, uniqueness, nerve, and talent, starring and created with celebrated local drag artists Adena Delights and Hugo Grrrl. With guest performers from the expansive Aotearoa queer community joining the cast each night, D.R.A.G will be a joyous, dazzling tribute to the artistry and activism of Aotearoa drag.



D.R.A.G guest performers include Adam Rohe, Amanaki Prescott-Faletau, Anita Wigl’it, Brady Peeti, Bryony Skillington, Buckwheat, Chris Parker, Freya Silas Finch, Hannah Tasker-Poland, Janaye Henry, Medulla Oblongata, Nī Dekkers-Reihana, Sean Rivera, Tom Clarke and Tom Sainsbury – plus more to be announced!



“Sophie Roberts leaves behind a legacy of fearless Silo programming, and her final season is a fitting farewell. It’s packed with world-class writing, some of the very best artists in Aotearoa, and stories that will challenge and change us. The four works in our 2025 Season are a testament to Sophie's impact on Silo and the theatre landscape of Aotearoa.” says Silo Executive Director, Tim Blake.



SILO THEATRE 2025



SPEED IS EMOTIONAL

By Jo Randerson

Directed by Isobel MacKinnon

Presented in collaboration with Barbarian Productions

16 April – 3 May | Q Theatre, Loft

Design: Kae Ashworth, Bekky Boyce, Steven Junil Park & Elliot Vaughan

Performance: Jo Randerson & Elliot Vaughan

Presented with support from the New Zealand Comedy Trust



TANIWHA

Created & Composed by Leon Radojkovic

Directed by Sophie Roberts

Presented in partnership with Auckland Live

26 June – 13 July | Herald Theatre

Design: Jon Coddington, Rachel Marlow, Lissy & Rudi Robinson-Cole & Daniel Williams

Mātauranga Māori & Climate Consultation: Dr Dan Hikuroa



The Milford Asset Management season of

MOTHER PLAY

By Paula Vogel

Directed by Sophie Roberts

4 – 20 September | Q Theatre, Rangatira

Design includes: Tautahi Subritzky

Performance: Jennifer Ludlam, Amanda Tito & Leon Wadham

Presented with support from Q Theatre



D.R.A.G (DRESSED RESEMBLING A GOD)

Created by Daniel Williams & Sophie Roberts with Adena Delights & Hugo Grrrl

Directed by Daniel Williams

13 November – 6 December | Q Theatre, Loft

Design includes: Sean Lynch & Micheal McCabe

Performance includes: Adena Delights & Hugo Grrrl

Presented with support from Q Theatre

To purchase a Silo Super Pass, head to silotheatre.co.nz/article/super-pass

Single tickets for Speed is Emotional, on sale from Monday 10 February.

Single tickets for remaining shows, on sale from Monday 24 February.

