NZ Author M. Darusha Wehm Partners With US Authors For New Mind-bending Fantasy Series: TRANSMENTATION | TRANSIENCE

Blackstone Publishing announces the forthcoming release of Darkly Lem’s book, TRANSMENTATION | TRANSIENCE: OR, AN ACCESSION TO THE PEOPLE’S COUNCIL FOR NINE THOUSAND WORLDS .

From bestselling authors Darkly Lem comes Transmentation | Transience, the first book in a sweeping multiverse of adventure and intrigue perfect for fans of Jeff VanderMeer and The Expanse series.

Over thousands of years and thousands of worlds, universe-spanning societies of interdimensional travelers have arisen. Some seek to make the multiverse a better place, some seek power and glory, others knowledge, while still others simply want to write their own tale across the cosmos.

When a routine training mission goes very wrong, two competing societies are thrust into an unwanted confrontation. As intelligence officer Malculm Kilkeneade receives the blame within Burel Hird, Roamers of Tala Beinir and Shara find themselves inadvertently swept up in an assassination plot.

Meanwhile, factions within Burel Hird are vying for greater control over their society in a war of cutthroat machinations—at a heavy price.

Elsewhere, two members of rival societies lay their own plans for insurrection—with ramifications that will ripple across the Many Worlds

...

Darkly Lem is five authors in an impeccably tailored trench coat, namely osh Eure, Craig Lincoln, Ben Murphy, Cadwell Turnbull, and M. Darusha Wehm. They live in an Earth-type locality in the Central Cluster with their five kids, several spouses, and a modest menagerie.

