NZ’s Boldest Festival Announced

The Court Theatre today announces New Zealand’s boldest festival, Rainbow Theatre Weekend, will return in 2025, featuring two of RuPaul’s Drag Race favourites, cabaret, comedy, cocktails and so much more.

The celebratory weekend, in its second year, will run 20 – 23 March 2025 at The Shed, featuring nine marquee events aimed to entertain not only the LGBTQIA+ community but the entire community.

Tickets are on sale now, starting from just $5. Weekend binge passes are also available for those who want to see everything. This pass gets you one ticket to every single event over the four days. Grab them while they last at https://courttheatre.org.nz/.

Associate artistic director Tim Bain is thrilled with the line-up and hopes Christchurch and broader New Zealand embrace the event as it moves to become a recognised festival on the annual calendar.

Tim explains that Rainbow Theatre Weekend will aim to attract an audience of about 2000 over the four days with the view to showcasing The Court Theatre as a place for all to gather, create and share stories no matter what.

“2024 was a great success with audience and performer feedback speaking especially to how fun, safe, warm and incredible the event was. Trans teens coming for the first time, older LGBTQIA+ members coming to performances and incredible artist experiences.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

"This is about shared experiences, sharing the human condition and having something that only these artists and theatre can bring."

The party starts as it means to continue with none other than the queen of queens herself, RuPaul’s Drag Race Downunder winner Kita Mean in Club Musicals. For one night only The Court Theatre becomes a fully decked out nightclub, but with a theatrical twist. A nightclub playing all the biggest musical theatre bangers, but wait there is even more… Kita will take to the decks for this one-night-only event. We are even throwing in sickening lip syncs, epic dance offs, and a few surprises thrown in for good measure. Expect to hear: Hamilton, Moulin Rouge, Six, Legally Blonde, Disney, Les Mis, Chicago, Rent, Cabaret, Little Shop of Horrors, Wicked – and many more in between. This is a fully interactive dance party like you've never experienced before.

On Friday night, award-winning comedian Eli Matthewson explores everything from love languages to the rudest way possible to consume a Berocca, in his hilarious solo show, Heaven’s Devil. This show will answer questions like what happens after we die and what exactly is the plot of The Passion of the Christ 2!

Friday’s action-packed programme continues with muthaf*ckin’ Spankie Jackzon and the Court Jesters in Queered Scriptless. The 80 minutes of improv, known for its unexpected, unplanned and unscripted anarchy, will be ramped up even further when Spankie joins the Jesters for this one-off show.

Saturday nights don’t get much bigger than this. RuPaul's Drag Race contestant Mrs. Kasha Davis comes to New Zealand for the first time with her acclaimed cabaret show There's Always Time for a Cocktail – the true-life story of little Eddie Popil’s transformation from a young boy in Scranton, Pennsylvania, to 'International Celebrity Housewife, Mrs. Kasha Davis', one of the stars of RuPaul’s Drag Race. Join the ultimate hostess for an evening of music, stories, and party games with a heartfelt story of love, acceptance, and finding your own path.

Later in the evening, Spankie Jackzon returns to the stage as MC for the Big Gay Variety Show – a cheeky, naughty, wild and daring variety show featuring Mrs. Kasha Davis, Aunty Tamara, Captain Kidd, Cam Clayton, and a special performance by Tusiata Avia. Featuring all of our festival acts in one neat little package this show is going to be a smorgasbord of joy, laughter, camp-ery, glitter and a damn good time.

On Sunday, join Mrs. Kasha Davis in Imagination Station – a show for the kids and their families. This event includes stories, original music, a dance party, and a themed craft activity. Imagination Station teaches love and acceptance, encourages kids of all ages to live authentically, and celebrates the beauty of how kindness and diversity can change the world!

Who doesn’t love a good Sunday brunch? We do!! If you’re going to bring over a 'RuGirl', you simply must get her to MC a Drag Brunch – especially when she is one of the best at it!

Join MC Mrs. Kasha Davis, the delightfully naughty Spankie Jackzon, the fireball Aunty Tamara, and local icon Little Miss Cinnamon as they whip The Court Theatre foyer into an absolute frenzy like never before with lip syncs, songs, dance, energy, comedy, audience participation and more in Drag Queen Brunch!

Also on Sunday, Moana Vā and The Court Theatre are proud to present: Two Fat 'Fine: LIVE!, their biggest show to date. Hosts Alex and MahMah bring you an unfiltered and joyous celebration of life in all its vibrant dimensions. Unapologetically fat, queer, and proud, these dynamic personalities will embark on a podcasting journey filled with laughter, heart-to-heart conversations, and a kaleidoscope of stories that reflect the diverse tapestry of the Moana Vā community. Embracing the beauty in every curve and the strength in every story.

Bookending the weekend is the deeply moving theatre piece, The Laramie Project – a breathtaking collage that explores the depths to which humanity can sink and the heights of compassion of which we are capable.

© Scoop Media

