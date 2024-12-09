Scoular Ready For Formula Regional Debut In New Zealand

Zack Scoular will race in New Zealand’s Castrol Toyota FR Oceania Championship. Picture Supplied

Dubai-based Kiwi Zack Scoular is the latest rising star to confirm that he will begin 2025 by competing in New Zealand’s Castrol Toyota Formula Regional Oceania Championship.

It will be the first taste of Formula Regional racing for Scoular, who has been a regular competitor in Formula 4 in the United Arab Emirates championship and in the United Kingdom championship in the past two seasons.

Seventeen-year-old Scoular will join MTEC Motorsport for the season. Scoular finished 15th overall out of 33 drivers in his rookie year of the ROKiT British Formula Four Championship and fifth in the Rookie Cup. He earned one overall podium – with a season’s best finish of third at Brands Hatch Indy – and seven Rookie Cup podiums. He finished seventeenth in the UAE Championship in 2024.

Zack has recently tested the Toyota FT60 that is used in the annual championship, in addition to winning the Tony Quinn Foundation Scholarship prize of $70,000 which he will put towards his championship campaign with MTEC Motorsport. He showed strong pace in pre-season testing.

Looking ahead to the championship, he is aiming to be a competitive player in what has always been a highly competitive championship, but there’s one round in particular he’s looking forward to.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“I’m coming to win of course,” he said. “But I know everyone else is too. Being in the top five and being top rookie I’d be happy with. I’m going to aim for more though.

‘I’m particularly looking forward to the New Zealand Grand Prix at Highlands. The Grand Prix has a lot of heritage and to just be a part of that during this coming season is going to be great. It looks like a pretty cool event and I would love to do well there.”

Bruin Beasley, MTEC boss, believes the young driver can make his mark in the New Zealand championship, which has a solid reputation for showcasing exceptional driving talent. Liam Lawson, Yuki Tsunoda and Franco Colapinto competed as recently as 2020 and both Lando Norris and Lance Stroll are former champions.

"It’s fantastic to have a talent like Zack on board, his performances in the TQF run-off was very impressive, and we have high hope for the 2025 season,” he said. “Coming from a motorsport family Zack understands the task ahead and like us I’m sure is very excited.”

2025 Castrol Toyota Formula Regional Oceania Championship

Round 01: 10 - 12 January 2025, Taupo International Motorsport Park

Round 02: 17 - 19 January 2025, Hampton Downs International Motorsport Park

Round 03: 24 - 26 January 2025, Manfeild, Circuit Chris Amon

Round 04: 31 January – 2 February 2025, Teretonga Park, Invercargill

Round 05: 7 - 9 February 2025, Highlands Motorsport Park, 69th New Zealand Grand Prix

© Scoop Media

