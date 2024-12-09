Celebrating Excellence At The 2024 Wellington Theatre Awards
In a night of glamour, celebration, and community spirit, the 2024 Wellington Theatre Awards, Ngā Whakarākei O Whātaitai, took place on Sunday, December 8, at the iconic Wellington Opera House. Hosted by the dazzling Tīwhas, the evening honored the immense talent and dedication of Wellington’s theatre community. From newcomers to seasoned professionals, the awards highlighted achievements across all facets of theatre.
This year’s ceremony was marked by the introduction of the newly named awards, recognizing the legacy of respected individuals who have shaped the arts in Aotearoa. It was also the first time the new Backstage Production Award Sponsored by Grouse Lighting was presented, celebrating excellence in the vital roles behind the scenes.
The evening was a testament to the strength, creativity, and collaboration of Wellington’s theatre community, with Pacific excellence shining through many of the night’s accolades.
The Wellington Theatre Awards 2024 were a night to remember, celebrating not only the artistic achievements of individuals but also the collective spirit of the theatre community. The Opera House buzzed with excitement, laughter, and heartfelt applause as winners were announced, stories shared, and excellence honored.
Full list of winners:
Judges Awards:
Most Promising Newcomer Award in honour of Willem Wassenaar
Katalaina Polata'ivao-Saute - The Savage Coloniser Show
Most Promising Newcomer Award in honour of George Webby
Stela Dara Resende Albuquerque - Show Do Cafe
Backstage Production Award sponsored by Grouse Lighting
Eleanor Strathern
Lighting Designer of the Year
Rowan Pierce - Belle - A Performance of Air
Costume Designer of the Year in honour of Paul Jenden
Rhys Tunley - Lizzie the Musical
Set Designer of the Year in honour of Raymond Boyce
Meg Rollandi – Gravity & Grace, and the Lochburns
Sound Designer of the Year sponsored by HardKase Audio Te Aihe Butler - Heartbreak Hotel
Outstanding Composer of Music in honour of Constance Scott Kirkcaldie Eden Mulholland, Jol Mulholland and Anita Clark
Belle – A Performance of Air
New Playwright of the Year in honour of Peter Harcourt Andy Manning - False Idol
New Aotearoa Play of the Year in honour of Renée
The Savage Coloniser Show
Excellence Award for Movement
Belle – A Performance of Air (Malia Johnston and Jenny Ritchie)
Excellence Award for Ensemble
The Savage Coloniser Show
Most Original Production of the Year
The Tīwhas: A Matariki Spectacular
Director of the Year in honour of Richard Campion
Anapela Polata’ivao – The Savage Coloniser Show
Accolade for Outstanding Performance in honour of Ray Henwood Stacey Leilua – The Savage Coloniser Show
Accolade for Outstanding Performance in honour of Michele Amas Jake Tupu – Dawn Raids
Actor of the Year in honour of Dorothy McKegg
Bronwyn Turei – Sense and Sensibility; Treasure Island
Actor of the Year in honour of Grant Tilly
Karin McCracken – Gravity & Grace, Heartbreak Hotel, Disaster
Production of the Year in honour of Bill Sheat
Gravity & Grace
Mayoral Award for Significant Contribution to Theatre
Dr Kerryn Palmer
Community Awards
Outstanding Contribution to Community Award
Emilie Hope
Outstanding Contribution to Community Award
Lyndee-Jane Rutherford
Outstanding Contribution to Community Award
Madeline McNamara
Outstanding Contribution to Community Award
Slay West