Celebrating Excellence At The 2024 Wellington Theatre Awards

In a night of glamour, celebration, and community spirit, the 2024 Wellington Theatre Awards, Ngā Whakarākei O Whātaitai, took place on Sunday, December 8, at the iconic Wellington Opera House. Hosted by the dazzling Tīwhas, the evening honored the immense talent and dedication of Wellington’s theatre community. From newcomers to seasoned professionals, the awards highlighted achievements across all facets of theatre.

This year’s ceremony was marked by the introduction of the newly named awards, recognizing the legacy of respected individuals who have shaped the arts in Aotearoa. It was also the first time the new Backstage Production Award Sponsored by Grouse Lighting was presented, celebrating excellence in the vital roles behind the scenes.

The evening was a testament to the strength, creativity, and collaboration of Wellington’s theatre community, with Pacific excellence shining through many of the night’s accolades.

The Wellington Theatre Awards 2024 were a night to remember, celebrating not only the artistic achievements of individuals but also the collective spirit of the theatre community. The Opera House buzzed with excitement, laughter, and heartfelt applause as winners were announced, stories shared, and excellence honored.

Full list of winners:

Judges Awards:

Most Promising Newcomer Award in honour of Willem Wassenaar

Katalaina Polata'ivao-Saute - The Savage Coloniser Show

Most Promising Newcomer Award in honour of George Webby

Stela Dara Resende Albuquerque - Show Do Cafe

Backstage Production Award sponsored by Grouse Lighting

Eleanor Strathern

Lighting Designer of the Year

Rowan Pierce - Belle - A Performance of Air

Costume Designer of the Year in honour of Paul Jenden

Rhys Tunley - Lizzie the Musical

Set Designer of the Year in honour of Raymond Boyce

Meg Rollandi – Gravity & Grace, and the Lochburns

Sound Designer of the Year sponsored by HardKase Audio Te Aihe Butler - Heartbreak Hotel

Outstanding Composer of Music in honour of Constance Scott Kirkcaldie Eden Mulholland, Jol Mulholland and Anita Clark

Belle – A Performance of Air

New Playwright of the Year in honour of Peter Harcourt Andy Manning - False Idol

New Aotearoa Play of the Year in honour of Renée

The Savage Coloniser Show

Excellence Award for Movement

Belle – A Performance of Air (Malia Johnston and Jenny Ritchie)

Excellence Award for Ensemble

The Savage Coloniser Show

Most Original Production of the Year

The Tīwhas: A Matariki Spectacular

Director of the Year in honour of Richard Campion

Anapela Polata’ivao – The Savage Coloniser Show

Accolade for Outstanding Performance in honour of Ray Henwood Stacey Leilua – The Savage Coloniser Show

Accolade for Outstanding Performance in honour of Michele Amas Jake Tupu – Dawn Raids

Actor of the Year in honour of Dorothy McKegg

Bronwyn Turei – Sense and Sensibility; Treasure Island

Actor of the Year in honour of Grant Tilly

Karin McCracken – Gravity & Grace, Heartbreak Hotel, Disaster

Production of the Year in honour of Bill Sheat

Gravity & Grace

Mayoral Award for Significant Contribution to Theatre

Dr Kerryn Palmer

Community Awards

Outstanding Contribution to Community Award

Emilie Hope

Outstanding Contribution to Community Award

Lyndee-Jane Rutherford

Outstanding Contribution to Community Award

Madeline McNamara

Outstanding Contribution to Community Award

Slay West

