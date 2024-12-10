Iliza New Zealand Tour 2025

Bohm Presents is thrilled to announce that Iliza returns to New Zealand in April 2025, with her brand-new show The Get Ready Tour!

Iliza is one of today’s leading comedians, with a fan base who show their loyalty by creating their own Iliza inspired swag to wear to her shows.

She has released six Netflix specials including Hot Forever Unveiled, War Paint, Freezing Hot and Confirmed Kills. Iliza’s 2018 Netflix special Elder Millennial, is the subject of Iliza Shlesinger: Over & Over, her ‘fan-u-mentary’ which is currently streaming and gives fans an inside look into what goes into making her specials. The Iliza Shlesinger Sketch Show first aired in 2020.

In addition to her stand up, Iliza wrote, executive produced, and starred in the feature Good On Paper, now streaming on Netflix. She recently co-starred in Instant Family, starring Mark Wahlberg and Rose Byrne. Iliza can also be seen opposite Wahlberg in the Netflix movie Spenser Confidential, directed by Peter Berg. In 2020, she co-starred along with Shia Labeouf and Vanessa Kirby in the indie feature Pieces of a Woman. Other past credits include, Truth & Iliza, the limited run talk show she hosted on Freeform and Forever 31, a digital series she created and starred in for ABC Digital. She is the only female and youngest comedian to hold the title of NBC's Last Comic Standing. She is a frequent guest host on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Her most recent book, All Things Aside: Absolutely Correct Opinions, was recently released and is now available wherever books are sold. In 2017, she released her first book Girl Logic: The Genius and the Absurdity a subversively funny collection of essays and observations on a confident woman's approach to friendship, singlehood, and relationships. On her podcast AIA: Ask Iliza Anything, Iliza offers up her unique perspective to listeners, answering their questions on virtually any topic. Iliza recently launched Christmas Mouth, a limited-edition fragrance she created for her fans and named after her recently departed dog Blanche. A portion of the pre-sale proceeds went to support Best Friends Animal Society.

AUCKLAND - BRUCE MASON CENTRE - SATURDAY 26 APRIL

