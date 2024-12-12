Kiwibank New Zealander Of The Year Awards Ngā Tohu Pou Kōhure O Aotearoa Semi-Finalists Announced For Seven Categories

The New Zealander of the Year Awards Office is proud to announce the the Semi-Finalists in seven categories for the 2025 Kiwibank New Zealander of the Year Awards Ngā Tohu Pou Kōhure o Aotearoa. From thousands of nominations, these remarkable New Zealanders stood out; identified by our independent judging panel as using their passion to make our country a better place.

Miriama Kamo, Te Koruru Patron of the Kiwibank New Zealander of the Year Awards Ngā Tohu Pou Kōhure o Aotearoa says, “2024 has been a year of extraordinary achievements, from the inspiring successes of our Olympians to groundbreaking contributions in sustainability, health innovations, and community leadership."

"Our Semi-Finalists represent the heart and soul of Aotearoa – athletes who unite us in celebration, innovators tackling our most pressing challenges, and change-makers who strengthen the fabric of our society. Their courage, vision, and dedication remind us what it means to step up for whānau, communities, and our country. It’s an immense privilege to honour their achievements. Ngā mihi nunui ki a koutou katoa.”

2025 Kiwibank New Zealander of the Year Te Pou Whakarae o Aotearoa Semi-Finalists:

• Chris Grinter MNZM (Bay of Plenty Te Moana a Toi) – As the retiring Principal of Rotorua Boys’ High School, Chris Grinter MNZM has dedicated 33 years to transforming the lives of young Māori men through education.

• Dame Lisa Carrington DNZM (Auckland Tāmaki Makaurau) – Dame Lisa Carrington (Te Aitanga a-Māhaki/Ngāti Porou) DNZM is a world champion kayaker, and New Zealand’s most decorated Olympian of all time. Her outstanding achievements have cemented her influence as a role model for perseverance, excellence and positive change.

• Dr Alexander Stevens II (Auckland Tāmaki Makaurau) – Dr. Alexander Stevens II (Muriwhenua, Ngāpuhi) is a distinguished health leader in sexual violence recovery with over 20 years of expertise in trauma recovery, mental health, and addiction treatment. His innovative approach blends traditional Māori healing, Rongoā, with contemporary therapeutic practices, allowing him to provide comprehensive support to Māori and Pacific communities across Aotearoa.

• Dr Hassan Mubark (Auckland Tāmaki Makaurau) – Dr Hassan Mubark is a distinguished rheumatologist, known for his pioneering work in safe, non-surgical, regenerative medicine. His impactful work continues to transform lives, advancing healthcare options across Aotearoa and beyond.

• Dr Malcolm Mulholland (Manawatū-Whanganui) – Dr Malcolm Mulholland (Ngāti Kahungunu) is a staunch, prominent advocate for cancer patients in New Zealand, tirelessly lobbying for access to life-enhancing medications through his organisation Patient Voice Aotearoa.

• Lydia Ko (Auckland Tāmaki Makaurau) – Lydia Ko has had a remarkable year, cementing her legacy as one of the most accomplished golfers in history. From winning gold at the Paris Olympics to being inducted into the LPGA Hall of Fame, Lydia represents New Zealand with gratitude and grace at every turn.

• Mark Dunajtschik and Dorothy Spotswood (Wellington Te Whanganui-a-Tara) – Sir Mark Dunajtschik and Dorothy Spotswood are visionary philanthropists whose generosity has transformed healthcare, education, and community well-being in Wellington and beyond.

• Professor Beverley Lawton (Wellington Te Whanganui-a-Tara) – Professor Bev Lawton ONZM (Ngā Porou) is a pioneering force in women’s health in Aotearoa. Over the past year, her advocacy led to New Zealand’s historic shift to HPV self-testing as the primary method for cervical screening

– making Aotearoa the first high-income country to do so.

• Richard Adams (Canterbury Waitaha) – Richard Adams is the founder and National Director of Taskforce Kiwi, a disaster relief charity powered by volunteers. Under his leadership, Taskforce Kiwi has so far deployed 343 skilled volunteers, contributing 13,334 hours of work to disaster-hit communities.

• Sarah Hirini (Manawatū-Whanganui) – Renowned rugby union player Sarah Hirini (Ngati Kahungunu ki te Wairoa) ONZM is a true inspiration in the world of rugby. In 2024 – after making an incredible comeback from injury – she played a pivotal role in securing gold for New Zealand at the Paris Olympics.

Earlier this year, the Awards Office called on Aotearoa to honour extraordinary Kiwi, those who use their passion to make Aotearoa a better place, by casting a nomination. Thousands of nominations were then rigorously evaluated by an independent and diverse judging panel, and the 10 Semi-Finalists per category selected.

All Semi-Finalists go on for consideration in the next round of judging, where they are carefully whittled down to just three Finalists in each Award category, to be announced Wednesday 26 February 2025. Winners will then be revealed at the Kiwibank New Zealander of the Year Awards Gala Dinner on Thursday 20 March 2025 in Tāmaki Makaurau.

2025 Category Award Semi-Finalists:

University of Canterbury Young New Zealander of the Year Te Mātātahi o Te Tau

• Nu'uali'i Eteroa Lafaele (Auckland Tāmaki Makaurau) – Nu’uali’i Eteroa Lafaele (Fogapoa, Leulumoega Tuai, Lefaga) is a globally recognised Samoan leader and software engineer from Cannons Creek, Porirua, forging new pathways to bridge the digital divide for Pacific communities in Aotearoa.

• Te Kahukura Boyton (Waikato) – The founder of Māori Millionaire, Te Kahukura Boynton (Ngāti Kahungunu, Tuhoe, Te Whakatōhea) is a young trailblazer from Napier, dedicated to closing the wealth gap and empowering her community.

• The Reverend Zhane Tiopira Tāhau (Hawke's Bay Te Matau-a-Māui) – The Reverend Zhane Tiopira Tāhau (Ngāti Kahungunu, Ngāti Tūwharetoa) is a young community leader who has made it his mission to support the spiritual wellbeing of Māori communities in Hawkes Bay. Zhane embodies cultural leadership – he is a constant kanohi kitea (seen face) and spiritual leader amongst his people

• Alexia Hilbertidou (Auckland Tāmaki Makaurau) – As the founder of GirlBoss New Zealand, Alexia Hilbertidou is a trailblazing young leader and social entrepreneur. Her mahi has seen her take the stage at some of the world’s largest conferences, and she continues to advocate for others through international leadership roles.

• Ella Scrivens (Bay of Plenty Te Moana a Toi) – Ella Scrivens is an inspiring young leader working on the ground to transform mental health and medical support systems.

• Daniel Gamboa (Wellington Te Whanganui-a-Tara) – Daniel Gamboa, CEO of the Refugee Youth Council, has made a transformative impact on former-refugee youth in New Zealand – creating opportunities, empowering young leaders with essential skills, and amplifying their voices.

• Keegan Jones (Northland Te Tai Tokerau) – Keegan Jones (Ngā-Hine, Ngā-Porou) is a young Whangārei lawyer transforming access to justice in Aotearoa by pioneering free, community centred legal clinics – ensuring accessible, compassionate legal support for communities across Aotearoa.

• Ben Purua (Waikato) – Ben Purua (Tainui) embodies resilience, transformation, and hope – emerging from a troubled past to become an inspiring leader in New Zealand's agricultural sector.

• Quack Pirihi (Auckland Tāmaki Makaurau) – Quack Pirihi (Ngāpuhi, Ngāti Wai, Ngati Porou, & Ngāti Whātua o Kaipara) is a powerful force for inclusive, pro-Māori initiatives. Across advocacy boards and social media platforms, Quack inspires others to stand strong for their communities.

• Nate Wilbourne (Nelson Whakatū) – As the founder of GEN-Z Aotearoa, Nate Wilbourne is leading the charge for environmental and social change across New Zealand – empowering youth to tackle key issues, from climate action to social justice.

Ryman Healthcare Senior New Zealander of the Year Te Mātāpuputu o Te Tau

• Chris Grinter MNZM (Bay of Plenty Te Moana a Toi) – As the retiring Principal of Rotorua Boys’ High School, Chris Grinter MNZM has dedicated 33 years to transforming the lives of young Māori men through education.

• Lexie Matheson ONZM (Auckland Tāmaki Makaurau) – With over three decades of activism under her belt, Lexie Matheson ONZM is an undeniable champion for inclusivity – working tirelessly to champion spaces where everyone feels safe, supported, and seen.

• Bill Day(Wellington Te Whanganui-a-Tara) – As the founder of the Wellington Hospitals Foundation, Bill Day MNZM JP has spent two decades championing healthcare. Under his leadership, the foundation has grown into a vital organisation, positively impacting New Zealanders across the motu.

• Hansaben Dhanji Naran QSM JP (Hansa) (Auckland Tāmaki Makaurau) – Since arriving from Zimbabwe in 1971, community advocate Hansa Naran has poured over fifty years to uplifting others – from championing gender equality to raising significant funds for local and global causes.

• Elizabeth Ellis (Auckland Tāmaki Makaurau) – Elizabeth Ellis CNZM JP (Ngāpuhi, Ngāti Porou) is an outstanding artist and leader in Māori arts and education. At nearly eighty, her remarkable contributions to Māori arts span decades of pioneering work and advocacy.

• Albie Paton (Northland Te Tai Tokerau) – Albie Paton has spent a lifetime uplifting the Maungaturoto community in Te Tai Tokerau Northland – generously giving his time and energy to a diverse range of local causes.

• Jeet Suchdev (Auckland Tāmaki Makaurau) – Jeet Suchdev is a lifelong advocate for community service whose contributions have profoundly impacted New Zealand communities. His charitable trust, Bhartiya Samaj, is a vibrant hub for the elderly, children, and immigrants.

• John & Lily Coleman (Northland Te Tai Tokerau) – On the rolling lands west of Kaikohe, farmers John and Lily Coleman have carved off four hectares of land encompassing a historic pā site, and gifted it to local hapu– an impactful reminder to New Zealanders of how we can work together to rebuild whānau connections to the land.

• Professor Tom Roa (Waikato) – As a highly respected leader, historian, and Ahorangi/Professor at the University of Waikato’s Faculty of Māori and Indigenous Studies, Professor Tom Roa (Ngāti Apakura, Ngāti Maniapoto Waikato) has helped to shape the way New Zealand honours and understands its past.

• Jenny Wake (Hawke's Bay Te Matau-a-Māui) – Jenny Wake is a true powerhouse of New Zealand’s performing arts and children’s media, with a decades-long career dedicated to creating – and advocating for – quality programming for tamariki and rangatahi.

Spark New Zealand Innovator of the Year Te Pou Whakairo o Te Tau

• Carmen Vicelich (Auckland Tāmaki Makaurau) – As the founder of Generate Zero, dynamic entrepreneur Carmen Vicelich has developed a groundbreaking AI-powered platform that enables organisations to accurately measure, monitor, and reduce carbon emissions.

• Dr Simon Malpas (Auckland Tāmaki Makaurau) – As co-founder and CEO of Kitea Health, distinguished New Zealand scientist Professor Simon Malpas led the development of the world’s smallest implantable brain pressure sensor – offering patients a groundbreaking method to monitor brain pressure at home.

• Blair Rawiri Anaru Jamieson (Manawatū-Whanganu) – Blair (Ngāpuhi, Te Rarawa), CEO and founder of Tāmata Hauhā Limited, is a visionary leader dedicated to empowering Māori landowners and farmers revitalise whenua right across New Zealand.

• Julia Arnott-Neenee and Nu'uali'i Eteroa Lafaele (Auckland Tāmaki Makaurau) – Julia Arnott Neenee and Nu’uali’i Eteroa Lafaele are the visionary co-founders of Fibre Fale, a social enterprise dedicated to increasing Pacific representation in the technology sector.

• Becs Percasky and Kate Bezar (Auckland Tāmaki Makaurau) – Becs Percasky and Kate Bezar are the visionary co-founders of the Better Packaging Company (BPCo), a pioneering force in the global shift towards sustainable packaging.

• Ben Phillpotts-Scales and William Murrell (Canterbury Waitaha) – As the co-founders of KiwiFibre, Ben Phillpotts-Scales and William Murrell (Ngāi Tahu) are pioneering sustainable innovation on world stage by harnessing some homegrown goodness: our humble harakeke.

• Emma Lewisham (Auckland Tāmaki Makaurau) – Emma Lewisham is Co-Founder and CEO of Emma Lewisham, a skincare company established in New Zealand in 2019. Renowned for delivering evidence-based skincare, uniting luxurious, high-performance, and natural formulations while leading the industry in sustainability.

• Paul Charteris (Waikato) – Paul Charteris is the creative mind behind saveBOARD – an organisation dedicated to transforming the built environment through the development of sustainable building materials.

• Tama Toki (Auckland Tāmaki Makaurau) – As the founder of Aotea Health and Aotea Energy, Tama Toki (Ngāti Rehua, Ngāti Wai, Ngāpuhi) is an innovative Māori entrepreneur championing sustainability, kaitiakitanga, and social impact.

• Murphy O'Neal (Auckland Tāmaki Makaurau) – Murphy O'Neal is a trailblazer in modular housing, transforming the field with his innovative designs that simplify construction while championing sustainability.

Genesis New Zealand Sustainability Leader of the Year Te Toa Taiao o te Tau

• Adam Thompson (Waikato) – As a passionate champion for two of the things New Zealand is best known for – our farming sector and our precious endemic wildlife – Adam Thompson is driving positive change with a strong focus on education and community support.

• Deborah Manning (Otago Ōtākou) – Lawyer turned social entrepreneur, Deborah Manning is a trailblazer in sustainability and food security – transforming New Zealand’s food rescue landscape through her venture KiwiHarvest and the NZ Food Network.

• Joel and Awhina Ngātuere (Bay of Plenty Te Moana a Toi) – Joel (Ngāti Kahungunu ki Wairarapa, Rangitāne o Wairarapa) and Awhina Ngātuere (Ngāi Te Rangi, Ngāti Ranginui, Te Whānau a Apanui) from Mt Maunganui are true champions for their community, advocating restlessly to protect the air, land, and water for the people they love and wider community.

• Sam "The Trap Man" Gibson (Gisborne Tairāwhiti) – Sam Gibson, known as Sam 'The Trap Man' is a trapper and conservation communicator whose efforts are making a profound impact. The recent publication of his book, Sam the Trap Man, has cemented his position as a respected voice in conservation.

• Dan Henry (Wellington Te Whanganui-a-Tara) – Dan Henry is the driving force behind Predator Free Miramar, a thriving community project that aims to eradicate introduced predators from the peninsula.

• Biz Bell (Marlborough Te Tauihu-o-te-waka) – With years of experience delivering significant biodiversity gains in Aotearoa New Zealand and globally, Elizabeth (Biz) Bell is a leading force in ecological restoration and predator eradication.

• Dr Mike Joy (Manawatū-Whanganui) – Dr Mike Joy is a leading freshwater ecologist and science communicator, renowned for his unwavering dedication to conservation and environmental protection.

• Barry Coates (Auckland Tāmaki Makaurau) – Barry Coates, founder and CEO of Mindful Money, is a passionate advocate for ethical investing and sustainability. His mahi empowers individuals to drive global change – aligning their investments with a vision of a more ethical, sustainable future.

• Riley Hathaway (Auckland Tāmaki Makaurau) – Riley Hathaway is a passionate environmental advocate, inspiring young people to become kaitiaki of the ocean by sharing educational videos, leading school programs, and promoting ocean conservation through interactive, engaging and fun initiatives.

• Professor Aisling O'Sullivan (Canterbury Waitaha) – As Director of the Centre for EcoLogical Technology Solutions (CELTS) at the University of Canterbury, Professor Aisling O'Sullivan is making waves in the world of ecological engineering – advancing sustainable solutions to complex problems.

Kiwibank New Zealand Local Hero of the Year Te Pou Toko o te Tau

• Shirley Potter (Waikato) – Since retiring to Tauranga-Taupō in 2011, Shirley Potter has become a remarkable force in environmental conservation and community service, leading the restoration of the Oruatua Recreation Reserve.

• Birgette McCarthy (Waikato) – As CEO / Director of Talitonu Te Kaha Trust (Believe in Potential), Birgette McCarthy is a dedicated advocate for vulnerable rangatahi across Aotearoa – working tirelessly to transform lives and break cycles of hardship.

• Dr Mai Tamimi MNZM (Otago Ōtākou) – Dr Mai Tamimi MNZM is a respected community leader in Ōtepoti Dunedin. Since arriving from Palestine in 2008, she has dedicated her career to fostering cultural understanding – making her a key figure in the movement for a more inclusive Aotearoa New Zealand.

• Tāme Iti (Bay of Plenty Te Moana a Toi) – Tāme Iti (Ngai Tūhoe, Te Arawa, Waikato) is a well known champion for Māori rights, fearlessly and creatively challenging conventional narratives. In 2024, he led a powerful hīkoi to the Waitangi Treaty Grounds, serving as both an inspiration and a call to action.

• Campbell Hill (Bay of Plenty Te Moana a Toi) – Campbell Hill is a co-founder of Good Neighbour in Tauranga, providing practical opportunities for people to connect with and support one another.

• Char Jean Harris (Bay of Plenty Te Moana a Toi) – Char Jean Harris is a driving force behind Unseen Heroes; celebrating the strength and pride of young carers while ensuring they are seen, heard, and supported.

• Kahira-Rata Olley MNZM (Bay of Plenty Te Moana a Toi) – Kahira-Rata Olley MNZM is a passionate advocate for survivors of domestic violence and those facing generational trauma – founding a range of support programmes and initiatives in the Rotorua community.

• Matt Ashton (Canterbury Waitaha) – Matt Ashton is a committed peer support worker for male survivors of sexual trauma. His dedication and courage has empowered others, offering understanding, hope and validation on the journey to recovery.

• Henare O'Keef QSM JP (Hawke's Bay Te Matau-a-Māui) – Henare O'Keefe QSM JP is a living legend in Te Matau-a-Māui Hawke's Bay, known for his humble, proactive approach to combatting violence and uplifting disadvantaged communities.

• Subash Chandar K (Auckland Tāmaki Makaurau) – Subash Chandar K – known online as 'infinityplusone' – is a game-changing educator who has made a significant impact on students across Aotearoa, creating a popular YouTube channel that provides free, detailed tutorials covering NCEA mathematics.

Mitre 10 New Zealand Community of the Year Ngā Pou Whirinaki o te Tau

• Red Frogs NZ (Across Aotearoa) – Red Frogs is a volunteer-driven organisation dedicated to safeguarding young people in high-risk, alcohol-fuelled environments – supporting thousands of young party-goers and achieving a notable reduction in alcohol-related harm.

• Islamic Women's Council of New Zealand (Auckland Tāmaki Makaurau) – Representing over 35,000 Muslim women from more than 50 ethnic backgrounds, The Islamic Women’s Council of New Zealand empowers and advocates for women across Aotearoa, creating a platform for positive change locally and globally.

• Featherston Booktown Trust (Wellington Te Whanganui-a-Tara) – Featherston Booktown Trust has transformed a little town in South Wairarapa into Aotearoa New Zealand's only Booktown, a thriving cultural hub and source of deep community pride.

• Speed Freaks Trust (Canterbury Waitaha) – The Speed Freaks Trust started in 2021 with one goal: to use running and walking as a vehicle to support those in recovery from addiction and mental distress.

• Trees for Change NZ (West Coast Tai-o-Poutini) – Trees for Change NZ is a dynamic, student led social enterprise connecting West Coast rangatahi with their environment through native tree planting.

• Live Well Waihī Beach (Bay of Plenty Te Moana a Toi) – Live Well Waihī Beach is a community led organisation driving innovative collaboration between residents, groups, and organisations while working closely with hapū to make their corner of Aotearoa more inclusive, sustainable, and connected

• Jolt (Canterbury Waitaha) – Since 2001, Jolt have been pioneers of innovative, inclusive dance practice. Their work has transformed perceptions around dance and disability, creating a vibrant community of dancers and teachers with a powerful creative contribution to share.

• AWHI (Bay of Plenty Te Moana a Toi) – Founded in 2018 by two Tauranga police officers, AWHI is a groundbreaking, tikanga-based initiative that connects people in need with community-based support services.

• dsport Incorporated (Wellington Te Whanganui-a-Tara) – Since 1969, dsport has been a vital force in the Wellington region, empowering disabled individuals through sports and recreation. In 2024, they took it to the next level: co-hosting the World Wheelchair Rugby Paralympic Qualification Tournament.

• Citizens Commission on Human Rights New Zealand and the Lake Alice Survivors (Across Aotearoa) – Over the last five decades, survivors of ill-treatment at the Lake Alice Child and Adolescent Psychiatric Unit – have bravely fought for justice, leading a historic case against New Zealand at the United Nations. With steadfast support from the Citizen's Commission of Human Rights (NZ), lead by their director Mike Ferriss, they have brought long-awaited recognition to thousands.

