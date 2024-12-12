New Zealand Photographers Win In Oceania Contest - For Immediate Release

Photographer Crystal Richardson from Wellington is one of the winners in The Nature Conservancy’s 2024 Oceania Nature Photo Contest.

Nearly 400 entries came from New Zealand and 1220 from Australia for the competition which highlights the unique biodiversity of Oceania. Papua New Guinea submitted 238 entries and 40 entries came from the Solomon Islands.

Crystal's image Beneath the Glow won first prize in the Plants and Fungi section with a photo taken as part of an ongoing personal project to photograph the beauty in tiny ecosystems that often go unseen to spread more awareness of their importance.

Beneath the Glow / Suppllied

Chin Kang Chia (Queenstown) took out the second prize in the same section, with Caitlin Germanis taking third prize. Hamish Ashton won second prize in the Lands section with his abstract “sand forest”. Stuart Attwood (Waikato) took out third prize in the Wildlife section with a mallard hunting in the River Avon, and Bailee Barton (South Canterbury) won 3rd prize in the Climate section with his vision of a desiccated Lake Opuha.

New Zealand and Solomon Islands entries were also eligible for country-specific prizes in each category. Roger Smith (Kāpiti Coast) won the New Zealand People and Nature section with this shot of a rare dotterel nesting precariously close to a tyre track in the sand.

Image / Supplied

Australian photographer Daniel Sly, whose ethereal shot of a Pot-bellied Seahorse, taken off Bare Island in NSW, won the overall Grand Prize.

Image / Supplied

The amazing quality of the images highlights the beauty of our region’s biodiversity and the critical need to protect its ecosystems for future generations, says Abbie Reynolds, Country Director for The Nature Conservancy Aotearoa New Zealand.

“With the Photo Contest, we celebrate our connection with the many species and landscapes we are working hard to protect. Having evolved in isolation for over 80 million years, Aotearoa New Zealand is a global hotspot of biodiversity and is home to a huge array of species found nowhere else on Earth.”

“I’m not surprised that New Zealanders did so well in the overall competition. I‘ve been very impressed by the quality of the entries as well as by the knack for capturing a whole story in one image that the entries show.”

Judges Annette Ruzicka, Ben Buckland and Jarrod Boord had the difficult task of selecting winners across each of the six categories overall. Each highly acclaimed photographers in their own right, the judging process sparked much artistic debate. The New Zealand and Solomon Islands prizes were judged by a panel including TNC staff and a professional photographer.

Photographer and filmmaker Jarrod Boord said this year’s photo competition has been nothing short of extraordinary.

“Across every category, each image brought something remarkable to the table, whether it was the raw power of the ocean, the intricate beauty of fungi, the sweeping landscapes, or the thought-provoking narratives of climate and wildlife,” Mr Boord said. “The sheer quality of the entries was astonishing, showcasing not just technical expertise but a deep understanding of storytelling and the moments that make us stop and think,” he added.

New Zealand winners - NZ$250 gift card

People and Nature

“Keep Vehicles off Beaches” by Roger Smith (Kāpiti Coast)

Plants and Fungi

“Beneath the Glow” by Crystal Richardson (Wellington)

Water

“Humpback Ballet” by Jayne Parker (Taranaki)

Lands

“Sand Forest” by Hamish Ashton

Climate

“‘Opuha” by Bailee Barton (South Canterbury)

Wildlife

“Duck Dive” by Stuart Attwood (Waikato)

Solomon Island winners - NZ$250 gift card

People and Nature

“Kids jumping off platform at sunset, Savo Island”, by Douglas Junior Pikacha

Plants and Fungi

“Bulbophyllum blumei orchid bloom with native bee pollinating it”, by Douglas Junior Pikacha

Water

“Kuma River on South Guadalcanal” by Benjamin Junior

Lands

“Outboard motor within waterway lined with Nipa palms”, by Douglas Junior Pikacha

Climate

“Beautiful Risk”, by Florrie Alalo

Wildlife

“Treasury Islands tree frog”, by Douglas Junior Pikacha

Overall winners

People and Nature

1st prize – “Salmon Surfer” by Duncan Macfarlane (Australia)

2nd prize – “Island Universe” by Peter Harlow (Australia)

3rd prize – “Into the Unknown” by Steve Genesin (Australia)

Plants and Fungi

1st prize – “Beneath the Glow” by Crystal Richardson (Wellington)

2nd prize – “White” by Chin Kang Chia (Queenstown)

3rd prize – “Lacy Lichen” by Caitlin Germanis (New Zealand)

Water

1st prize – “Pot-bellied Seahorse Portrait” by Daniel Sly (Australia)

2nd prize – “Vad” by Aayushi Khillan (Australia)

3rd prize – “Jelly blubber split” by Peter McGee (Australia)

Lands

1st prize – “Where there’s Smoke…there’s Food” by Michael S. Martin (Australia)

2nd prize – “Sand Forest” by Hamish Ashton (New Zealand)

3rd prize – “Time stands still” by Justin Tan (Australia)

Climate

1st prize – “Ice falls” by Scott Portelli (Australia)

2nd prize – “The Beast” by Darren Wassell (Australia)

3rd prize – “‘Opuha” by Bailee Barton (South Canterbury)

Wildlife

1st prize – “Roar of Anger” by Xiaoping Lin (Australia)

2nd prize – “Toss of Life” by Naidu Kumapatla (Australia)

3rd prize – “Duck Dive” by Stuart Attwood (Waikato)

Category prizes:

1st prize - AU$750 gift card

2nd prize - AU$500 gift card

3rd prize - AU$250 gift card

